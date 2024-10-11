Gravitas Recruitment Group Celebrates Double Victory at eFinancialCareers’ Ideal Recruiter 2024-2025 Awards

Gravitas Recruitment Group, a prominent international recruitment firm, has been awarded two major global honours at the Ideal Recruiter 2024-2025 Awards, organised by eFinancialCareers.

The specialist recruitment agency achieved first place globally in both the Mid-size Recruiter category and the Technology & Quantitative Finance category, marking a significant achievement.

Competing against 537 agencies, Gravitas’s double victory highlights its dedication to excellence and client satisfaction. The awards are particularly notable as they were not decided by a panel of judges but were voted for by the company’s own clients and candidates, reflecting their high level of satisfaction with Gravitas’s performance and service quality.

In the Technology & Quantitative Finance category, Gravitas surpassed well-known agencies such as Michael Page, Hays, Allegis, Robert Walters, and Adecco, demonstrating the value placed on specialist niche recruitment by those using their services.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from our clients and candidates,” said Kurt Schreurs, CEO of Gravitas Recruitment Group. “These awards validate our team’s hard work and our commitment to delivering exceptional recruitment services.”

This year saw a record 4,280 votes cast, and Gravitas was noted for its impressive performance, particularly among women in the sectors they serve.

Testimonials from both clients and candidates praised Gravitas for its engagement and comprehensive support.

One satisfied candidate shared: “Gravitas helped me through every step of the process. I was very happy with their service.” A client echoed this sentiment, saying: “Excellent services through constant engagement, relentless talent search and continuous communication to help satisfy my hiring needs.”

Gravitas Recruitment Group invites businesses and candidates looking to collaborate with award-winning recruitment specialists to get in touch.