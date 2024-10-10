British Skincare Entrepreneur Launches Special Christmas Gift Collection

Emma Chevrel, founder and director of L’ORGANIQ, a premium British brand offering vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly skincare products, has unveiled a curated Christmas gift collection.

Fifteen years ago, Emma was diagnosed with breast cancer, which led her to rethink her skincare choices during and after her treatment. A passionate beauty enthusiast, she embarked on a journey to create a natural range of high-quality skincare products, eventually launching L’ORGANIQ in 2019.

L’ORGANIQ’s philosophy, “beautiful skin shouldn’t cost the earth,” drives their commitment to sustainability. Their skincare range is made using botanically derived ingredients that nourish the skin while adhering to vegan and cruelty-free standards, with all products sustainably packaged. The full collection can be found on their website and through Superdrug.com.

This year’s Christmas gift offerings is designed to cater to a variety of skincare needs:

BISOUS Cleanse and Glow Gift Bag (for Teens) – £32

– £32 Body & Hydrate Gift Box (for Men) – £32

– £32 Skin Revive Gift Box (for Her) – £38

– £38 Nourishing Hand Care (for Her) – £28

In addition to their skincare range, L’ORGANIQ has recently expanded into home interiors with a luxury candle collection, perfect for Christmas gifts or adding festive warmth. These hand-poured, non-toxic candles are made from 100% natural soy wax, with no paraffin or additives. Each candle is presented in a hand-blown frosted glass vessel and features pure cotton and paper braid wicks, ensuring a clean, long-lasting burn.

The candles come in two signature scents:

Bonheur – A serene blend of orange, bergamot, cypress, ylang-ylang, tagette, cedarwood, and patchouli.

– A serene blend of orange, bergamot, cypress, ylang-ylang, tagette, cedarwood, and patchouli. Énergie – A refreshing mix of orange, mandarin, green bergamot, lavender, and chamomile.

Prices:

Bonheur 3-Wick Candle – RRP £60

– RRP £60 Énergie and Bonheur Tumbler Candles – RRP £30

For more details or to explore the full range, visit L’ORGANIQ’s website: L’ORGANIQ Candles.