Pop Specs Founders Named as ‘One to Watch’ in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2024

Daniel Barnes and Lina Tejoprayitno of Pop Specs have been acknowledged as Ones to Watch in The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2024, in partnership with The Times.

The Top 50, an initiative by trusted investment partner LDC, part of Lloyds Banking Group, celebrates entrepreneurs displaying outstanding ambition and is now in its seventh year.

This year, the programme attracted over 700 nominations, showcasing remarkable individuals who are leading successful and expanding businesses across the UK.

The leaders included in The LDC Top 50 for 2024 are driving change by creating jobs, supporting social equality, promoting sustainability, expanding into international markets, and embedding purpose into their business models.

The Ones to Watch are entrepreneurs making significant progress in growing their companies. They are leaders in their respective fields, positively impacting their customers and employees, and standing out for their potential to achieve even greater success in the future.

Daniel Barnes, Founder of Pop Specs, shared his thoughts: “The LDC Top 50 One to Watch is something that I’ve followed since its inception. It was with a degree of envy that I would see the nominees published each year, so to now actually make this list and be in the company of such ambitious leaders is a truly humbling experience. In running a business, you are presented with countless issues that make you question why you are doing it. So, the recognition of the LDC is one of those moments that makes you feel like it’s all worthwhile. I can’t emphasise enough the pride we feel to be part of this.”

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, added: “It’s been seven years since we launched The LDC Top 50 and in that time we’ve had the privilege of meeting some truly remarkable people, and this year has been no different. I’d like to congratulate this year’s Ones to Watch on their achievements so far – we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Find out more about The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2024 here: https://bit.ly/3TWMeA5