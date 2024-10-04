Plumb2u Introduces Strom Water Heaters as Part of Expanded Heating Solutions

Plumb2u, a top online supplier of plumbing and heating products in the UK, is excited to announce the launch of Strom Water Heaters. This latest addition comes just as the heating season begins, reaffirming Plumb2u’s commitment to providing high-quality and efficient heating solutions to both homeowners and professionals in the industry.

The introduction of Strom products reflects Plumb2u’s ongoing dedication to expanding its range with dependable, energy-saving solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers. In addition to this, Plumb2u has launched a heating campaign aimed at promoting products that optimise heating systems, enhance comfort, and improve energy efficiency.

Key Products for the Heating Season

As the heating season takes off, Plumb2u is focusing on several essential product categories through their campaign, which includes:

Maintenance and Small Items – Featuring critical components like central heating chemicals, boiler filters, pumps, and controls from well-known brands such as Adey, Fernox, Salus, and Honeywell Home. These products are designed to maintain heating system efficiency and prevent common issues like limescale and corrosion.

– Featuring critical components like central heating chemicals, boiler filters, pumps, and controls from well-known brands such as Adey, Fernox, Salus, and Honeywell Home. These products are designed to maintain heating system efficiency and prevent common issues like limescale and corrosion. Boilers and Accessories – Providing a wide selection of both electric and gas boilers, in addition to boiler accessories and smart heating controls. Plumb2u offers products from leading brands such as Strom, Trianco, Vaillant, Salus, and Heatmiser, ensuring customers have access to trusted heating solutions.

– Providing a wide selection of both electric and gas boilers, in addition to boiler accessories and smart heating controls. Plumb2u offers products from leading brands such as Strom, Trianco, Vaillant, Salus, and Heatmiser, ensuring customers have access to trusted heating solutions. Other Heating Products – Including hot water cylinders, heat pumps, radiators, fires, and stoves from brands like Gledhill, Honeywell Home, and DQ Heating, alongside Plumb2u’s exclusive underfloor heating range.

– Including hot water cylinders, heat pumps, radiators, fires, and stoves from brands like Gledhill, Honeywell Home, and DQ Heating, alongside Plumb2u’s exclusive underfloor heating range. Underfloor Heating Solutions – Offering Plumb2u’s branded underfloor heating options as well as products from well-known manufacturers like Polypipe and Heatmiser. The range covers controls, pipes, panels, and other accessories aimed at creating warm, energy-efficient living spaces.

“With the addition of Strom Water Heaters to our product line, Plumb2u continues to strengthen its position as a one-stop destination for heating and plumbing solutions,” said Ana, E‑Commerce Assistant Manager at Plumb2u. “Our aim is to ensure that our customers have access to the latest, high-quality products, enabling them to maintain and enhance their heating systems efficiently as the colder months approach. We listen closely to our customers’ needs and work with leading brands to offer a wide variety of solutions at competitive prices.”

Commitment to Efficiency and Sustainability

In line with its goal of promoting heating efficiency and sustainability, Plumb2u has created a collection of informative blogs on subjects such as the benefits of underfloor heating, the significance of central heating chemicals, and ways to boost heating system performance. These resources aim to help customers make informed decisions and save on energy costs in the long run.

To explore the full range of products, including the new Strom Water Heaters, visit Plumb2u’s Water Heater category or browse other essential heating products on their website.