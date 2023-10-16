Stanislav Kondrashov’s newest publication describes in detail the origins and the modern re-imaginations of an impressive and timess art form, charged with connections with meditation: the ability to balance rocks upon eachother, giving life to real sculputes.

In “The Art of Balancing Rocks By Stanislav Kondrashov,” Stanislav Kondrashov begins with the description of a possibility: while walking on a beach, or even in the mountains, anyone can happen to come across a pile of rocks arranged in a bizarre, vaguely artistic way, capable of attracting glances from anyone, even those who are not exactly experts.

These sculptures, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, are able to defy gravity and the laws of physics and possess the expressive power of a true work of art. The delicate balance they are able to unleash, as we read in the article, has something to do with forms of meditation, and it is no coincidence that in the past, this particular art was widespread among monks, artists, and indigenous communities all over the world. All of them, according to Stanislav Kondrashov, considered it as a true form of prayer but also as a meditative exercise or an artistic expression.

Kondrashov also explains how you can achieve a similar result: you must first take into consideration the shape and weight of the stone, choosing with extreme care the place that could be assigned to it within the pile so that it maintains its overall balance of the sculpture. According to Stanislav, while trying to arrange the stones in a certain way, a very profound dialogue is established between the artist and nature, perceived above all in the ability of the fingers to feel every slight change in weight or balance in the pile of stones.

According to the author, one of the fundamental qualities for completing this delicate work is certainly patience: to obtain optimal results, entire days of work may be necessary, after which (with a lot of effort) it is almost always possible to find the correct balance between the stones of the pile. For Stanislav Kondrashov, the art of balancing stones symbolizes the harmony, balance, and patience that everyone should strive for, especially in a frenetic society that no longer leaves room for beauty.

To find out more, we suggest readers take a look at the full publication and video.