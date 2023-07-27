Drivers Face £1,000 Fines for Neglecting Car Cleanliness, Car Expert Warns

Car owners risk hefty fines of up to £1,000 if they fail to maintain their vehicles’ cleanliness, warns a car expert.

According to the law, number plates must always be fully visible and easy to read. They serve as vital identification markers for law enforcement officers and technologies like automatic number plate recognition.

Motorists are strictly prohibited from rearranging letters, altering characters, or changing spacing on number plates.

Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to fines of up to £1,000, and there’s the added risk of the vehicle failing its MOT test.

The Government guidance clearly states, “Number plates (also known as licence plates) must show your registration number correctly. You cannot rearrange letters or numbers, or alter them so that they’re hard to read. You could be fined up to £1,000 and your vehicle will fail its MOT test if you drive with incorrectly displayed number plates.”

Jon Kirkbright, the sales director at Platehunter, a specialist in buying and selling private number plates, urges motorists to ensure their number plates are not obscured by dirt or markings.

He advises, “Keeping your car clean is essential in many ways—you wouldn’t drive around with a dirty windscreen or wing mirror, so the same rule should apply to your number plate.”

“The law dictates that number plates must be clearly visible at all times. Drivers are not allowed to rearrange the characters or change the spacing to make it look like other words. But it is just as important that the plate is readable at all times. If your number plate is covered in mud or dirt, this may not be possible, and you will run the risk of being hit with a huge fine.”

The current vehicle registration number format, introduced in 2001, comprises:

2 letters (indicating the region of vehicle registration)

2 numbers (denoting the date of issuance)

3 random letters

However, this format may not apply to private registration plates, which can have as little as 1 character.

