Personalised Number Plates Provide Relief for Victims of Number Plate Clone Scams, Expert Says

Drivers who have fallen prey to number plate clone scams are seeking solace in personalised number plates, according to a car expert.

Criminals often target vehicles that match the make and model of their (often stolen) car, opting to clone the number plates. This tactic allows them to avoid immediate suspicion during initial checks since the number plate would correspond to the same model of the vehicle.

However, this nefarious practice can lead to innocent motorists receiving fines or charges for offenses committed by someone else using the same cloned number plates.

The DVLA has highlighted the issue, stating, “If you are being contacted about fines or charges which you are not responsible for because someone else is using the registration number for your vehicle, your vehicle might have been cloned. Cloning involves copying the identity of a similar (non-stolen) vehicle already on the road. Criminals find an exact make, model, and color of the car they have stolen, then use the same registration number on their stolen vehicle to make it look legal. If you suspect your vehicle has been cloned, the following points will help you avoid becoming a victim of further crime.”

Jon Kirkbright, the sales director at Reghunters.co.uk, estimates that approximately 20% of customers seeking cheap number plates approach him after experiencing their license plate being cloned.

Jon states, “Customers often find it easier to purchase a cheap number plate from us, and they can be using the new plate within hours of purchase. Our experienced staff can handle all the registration transfer paperwork with the DVLA, provided the customer can provide their V5 certificate. Once we receive the necessary documentation, we can transfer the new private registration plate to the chosen vehicle, liberating the customer from the burden of their original cloned registration.”

Jon acknowledges the hardship faced by legitimate customers who become victims of crime and emphasises that they shouldn’t have to bear the cost of the solution themselves.

“It’s unfair, really. It shouldn’t be on the customer to resolve the issue, as they have been victims of a crime. However, for many, they find it much better value to purchase a new number plate and put an end to the issue instead of spending hours on the phone and completing paperwork trying to convince the relevant authorities that the fine or charges were wrongly sent to them. By changing their registration plate, they are avoiding the issue from being repeated if the criminals continue to use their number plate and rack up more fines or charges,” Jon added.

