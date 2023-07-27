Embarking on a California Road Trip Adventure: A Guide to Discover the Golden State’s Rich Offerings

With its abundant sunshine, world-class theme parks, and endless outdoor experiences, California beckons travelers to indulge in an unforgettable adventure like no other.

For those looking to plan their journeys with ease, the 2023 California Road Trips guide presents 13 action-packed itineraries that conveniently commence and conclude at one of the state’s 27 commercial airports. This guide underscores the seamless connectivity, allowing travelers to fly into any region of the Golden State and begin their epic road trip.

Caroline Beteta, President and CEO of Visit California, a nonprofit organization partnering with the state’s travel industry, exclaims, “California’s natural beauty, diverse topography, and culturally rich communities provide the perfect backdrop for an extraordinary road trip experience. This year’s guide showcases the state’s vast network of international and regional airports, offering travelers convenient access to every corner of the California Road Trip Republic.”

Front and center on the guide’s cover is the charismatic Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA champion, devoted father, and owner of Napa Valley winery, Wade Cellars. Having moved to Los Angeles after his retirement in 2019, Wade expresses his love for California, describing it as a soulful landscape granting him much-needed quiet moments. “I like to find moments where no one can expect anything of me, and California allows me to have those moments,” says Wade. “I’ll drive to the beach and walk next to the water. I’ll drive all over to find those moments to connect with myself… I get my energy from that.”

While California’s world-renowned coastline sets a dramatic backdrop, adventure awaits in every region of the Golden State. The featured road trip itineraries encompass visits to vibrant cities, quaint small towns, captivating family attractions, and even otherworldly landscapes. Some of the captivating road trip ideas include:

“Animals, Desert, and Offbeat Art”: A family-friendly journey combining LEGOLAND California and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with the rich arts culture and stargazing opportunities in Borrego Springs.

“Cactus and Cocktails”: A blend of cosmopolitan pleasures in Palm Springs with the rugged allure of Joshua Tree National Park and the Mojave National Preserve.

“National Park Adventures”: A 412-mile odyssey commencing at Fresno Yosemite Airport, venturing into the wonders of Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon National Parks.

“Road to Gold”: A four-day trek embarking from Sacramento, exploring Lake Tahoe, and meandering through the scenic Gold Country, offering photo opportunities at every turn.

“Innovation and Agricultural Bounty”: A San Jose-based itinerary showcasing cutting-edge arts, charming seaside villages, and bountiful farmlands in a 238-mile journey.

To obtain a copy of this comprehensive guide, visit VisitCalifornia.com/Travel-Guides and prepare to embark on an awe-inspiring California road trip, discovering the state’s diverse and alluring offerings.