Forte Village Resort in Sardinia, Italy Attains Prestigious Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Certification

The esteemed Forte Village in Sardinia, Italy, joyously celebrates its recent accolade of being awarded the coveted Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification. This esteemed recognition stands as a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards in social and environmental spheres, encompassing exceptional practices in areas such as restaurants, wellness management, pools, and tennis facilities. Forte Village’s notable achievement serves as a resounding affirmation of their dedicated efforts and initiatives toward sustainability, evident over the past few years.

Central to Forte Village’s ethos is the paramount importance placed on environmental preservation and embracing sustainable practices. The resort’s guiding philosophy revolves around harmonious coexistence with nature, active support of the local economy and culture, and maximising economic and social benefits. The resort takes proactive measures to ensure sustainable development, implementing various initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. Forte Village steadfastly adheres to the highest hotel standards, consistently monitoring its quality system and undertaking pertinent actions to advance environmental and sustainability goals, culminating in the attainment of relevant certifications.

Biodiversity & Animal Welfare Forte Village boasts a sprawling 120+ acre park, flourishing with an extensive array of plant species. Diligent gardeners labor throughout the year to safeguard and nurture the natural surroundings, contributing to the well-being of the entire community. Employing an integrated and biologically based system, the resort effectively manages pests and diseases in its verdant areas. Additionally, Forte Village collaborates with a veterinarian to certify the well-being of non-native fauna residing within the park.

Sustainable Partnership with Ogyre: Mission to Clean the Ocean Forte Village joins forces with Ogyre in a remarkable mission, successfully collecting 2,200 pounds of waste from the sea. This impressive initiative reflects the resort’s commitment to preserving the world-renowned natural beauty of the region.

Recycling The resort has embraced a steadfast dedication to reducing waste production, diligently implementing measures for proper waste separation and recycling across food and operational departments. Forte Village ensures correct disposal of special waste, employs recycled and biocompatible materials whenever feasible, and incorporates organic waste composting.

Energy Saving Forte Village demonstrates a pioneering spirit in promoting energy efficiency. The 8,600 sq ft congress center relies entirely on a photovoltaic system, which also serves to power Hotel Il Castello, along with Borgo, Palme, and Bougainville hotels that utilise solar panels for generating hot water. To minimise environmental impact, lighting in gardens, grounds, and internal public areas are thoughtfully controlled by timing mechanisms and feature LED lighting. Guests are transported within the resort premises using battery-powered golf carts, with bicycles provided for guests and staff. Moreover, the guest parking area is equipped with two electric car charging stations.

Water Consumption Water conservation ranks high on Forte Village’s agenda. Daily, 28,250 cubic feet of “grey water” is purified and utilised for irrigating the expansive 120+ acres of gardens. In just three days, the water saved would suffice to fill an Olympic-size pool. A rainwater harvesting system equipped with a 580 sq ft dam stores a staggering 12,474,623 cubic feet of water for irrigation, equivalent to 141 Olympic-size pools.

Carbon Footprint To offset the CO2 produced during transfers to and from Cagliari airport in 2022 (estimated at 47.540 kg), Forte Village partners with the local DMC FA Travel to plant 1000 trees by 2023. A commendable start to this initiative saw the planting of 200 trees on 23rd April 2023, actively involving employees from both companies to plant Carob, wild olive, wild pear, and almond trees in the local area.

Food & Beverage Forte Village places paramount importance on sourcing the majority of produce locally, ensuring unparalleled freshness and quality. Furthermore, the resort maintains an on-site vegetable garden to provide guests with a constant supply of fresh produce.

Architecture Forte Village’s architecture reflects its commitment to preserving local traditions and materials. Eight 4 and 5-star hotels, over 40 suites, and 13 villas exude authentic charm, crafted or restored by local architects. Natural materials like wood, granite, travertine, and “Biancone di Orosei,” a light beige marble sourced from a local Sardinian quarry, feature prominently in these accommodations.

Sustainable Education & Culture Forte Village champions sustainable education and culture through its esteemed 5-star Hotel Management Business School. The school actively promotes Sardinian culture, local festivals, and heritage on a global scale. The resort further supports local towns and their rich history by sponsoring an annual triathlon. Collaborating with Palazzo Doglio, Forte Village successfully fundraised for a state-of-the-art mammogram machine, benefiting the city’s Oncological Hospital and playing a pivotal role in cancer care for the entire island.

Community & Local Economy In line with its commitment to sustainability, Forte Village prioritises local food sourcing for its restaurants and staff canteen. Around 90% of staff members reside within a 30-mile radius. The resort invests in staff selection and professional growth, fostering trust through training, evaluations, and incentives. Moreover, Forte Village extends its support to aspiring students through scholarships and a high-end hotel industry master’s program. The resort also partners with the Itennis Foundation, offering underprivileged children top-level tennis training.

Nestled against the breathtaking backdrop of the Santa Margherita di Pula Mountain range, and conveniently located just 25 miles from Cagliari, Forte Village stands as a true gem. Boasting eight elegant five- and four-star hotels, offering more than 700 rooms, 40 suites, and 13 private villas, ranging from 2- to 4-bedrooms, the resort spares no expense in providing a lavish guest experience, complemented by 24-hour private butler service.

Guests are treated to an array of gastronomic delights at over 21 restaurants and 18 bars, featuring Michelin-starred dining and regional Italian cuisine. For those eager to delve into culinary arts, Forte Village offers the esteemed Forte Village Gourmet Cooking Academy and Celebrity Chef evenings during the months of July and August. Newly renovated, the sprawling 7,000-square-meter Acquaforte Thalasso & Spa offers personalised treatments and programs run by a world-renowned, in-house spa & wellness team. The six seawater thalasso pools and 30 treatment rooms have been tastefully revamped and upgraded, complemented by a new ’tisaneria,’ a serene herbal tea bar, changing rooms, and a refurbished gym.

Forte Village caters to sports enthusiasts with over 20 sports academies operating on-site throughout the summer months. Expert training by acclaimed coaches awaits those interested in rowing, climbing, and tennis, along with a multitude of other activities to suit every taste. The resort further delights guests with an array of sports facilities, charming boutiques for shopping, multiple public and private swimming pools, and evening entertainment to round off a day of fun.

Notably, Villa del Parco, the seafront Suites, and the Villas proudly belong to the Leading Hotels of the World collection, while Hotel Castello forms an integral part of the Virtuoso® exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners. Forte Village’s significance was underscored by a high-level research project published by Harvard Business School.

For reservations and inquiries, guests can visit the Forte Village website at www.fortevillageresort.com, contact via email at holiday@fortevillage.com, or reach out by phone at +39 070 9218818. Room rates start at 670 euros per night, inclusive of half board for a classic room. To stay updated on Forte Village’s latest offerings, kindly follow their social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.