CJPI and BALPA Collaborate in Search for New General Secretary

CJPI, a distinguished executive search and consultancy firm, has joined forces with The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) to lead the recruitment and selection process for their new General Secretary. BALPA, a professional organisation and recognised trade union, represents over 85% of commercial pilots flying in the UK, with a membership of over 10,000 pilots from 20 different airlines and firms.

Expressing their delight in being chosen for this significant role, Chris Percival, Managing Director of CJPI, emphasised the strategic importance of the General Secretary’s responsibilities in continuing to support UK pilots, building on BALPA’s legacy since 1937.

Together, BALPA and CJPI are seeking an individual with extensive practical leadership experience in a complementary environment, along with a strong background in leadership roles within unions or membership bodies. In-depth knowledge of the regulatory landscape is also essential.

The ideal candidate will exhibit meticulousness and analytical prowess in their approach, and they should have a proven track record of fostering robust alliances and relationships with key stakeholders for mutual benefit. Effective communication and teamwork skills, coupled with excellent judgment when dealing with members, media, BALPA personnel, and other stakeholders, are essential attributes.

CJPI is equally passionate about identifying the perfect candidate, assembling a hand-picked team with critical components for the project, including marketing and resourcing prospective candidates, leadership experience, and expertise in leadership succession profiling and assessment.

For those interested in applying and discovering the full job description, further information can be found here. Learn more about CJPI’s mission and the BALPA position by visiting their respective websites.