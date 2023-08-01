Explore the UK Based on Your Star Sign – AI Recommendations for Your Next Day Out!

Are you feeling indecisive about your next day out in the UK? Let AI and Days Out, the ticketing site for the best attractions in the country, help you make the perfect choice with personalised recommendations based on your star sign!

Capricorn – Organised, Practical, and Ambitious

AI Recommends: Visit World Heritage Sites and Traditional History Locations

Stonehenge World Heritage Site: Experience the disciplined and structured nature of Stonehenge, along with its historical and cultural significance, ideal for Capricorns’ practicality and fascination with history.

Tower of London: Immerse yourself in the historic attraction Tower of London that blends tradition, architecture, and achievements, fueling ambition and inspiring personal growth.

We can’t fault Chat GPT on this one (other than a few gramatical errors!), these are great suggestions for a Capricorn.

Capricorns tend to love their independence and alone time, so we’d also add a trip to a history-filled museum to the recommendations which are great as a solo day out. Try The Postal Museum or the London Transport Museum

Aquarius – Creative, Independent, and Progressive

AI Recommends: Explore Interactive Museums and Art Galleries

Science Museum in London: Engage your intellectual curiosity with the latest advancements in science, technology, and robotics.

Eden Project in Cornwall: Fulfill your passion for humanitarian causes and progressive experiences as you explore diverse biomes and environmental initiatives.

Another great answer! Aquarians do tend to love a day out to a museum as well as anything to do with sustainability. The only thing we’d add is an art-themed day out to fit with Aquarians artistic and creative traits – either a classic art gallery or something more unique like Frameless

Pisces – Compassionate, Spiritual, and Imaginative

AI Recommends: Visit Spiritual and Mystical Sites

Glastonbury Tor in Somerset: Immerse yourself in the enchanting landmark with spiritual significance and panoramic views, allowing you to connect with your imaginative nature.

Stonehenge: Embrace mystery and spirituality at this iconic site Stonehenge, inspiring your creativity and deeper connection to your emotions.

These are two great suggestions which tie themselves nicely to Pisces spiritual traits.

Although we’ve already got a duplicate with Stonehenge being mentioned twice already! It is a great day out. Pisces – grab your favourite Capricorn and make it a date.

Aries – Strong, Full of Energy, and Bold

AI Recommends: Experience Thrilling Theme Parks and Adrenaline-Raising Attractions

Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire: Indulge in thrilling rides and attractions, satisfying your competitive nature and desire for challenges.

Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire: Enjoy the lively atmosphere and high-speed action, perfect for satisfying your bold and adventurous spirit.

Another great set of recommendations! We would add a military history themed day out to fit with Aries fiery, courageous personality. Think – the Imperial War Museum or the Churchill War Rooms.



Taurus – Practical, Reliable, and Comfort-Loving

AI Recommends: Visit Areas of Natural Beauty and Markets

Cotswolds Region: Immerse yourself in the serene English countryside, indulge in traditional cuisine at cozy country pubs, and explore artisan shops catering to your love for aesthetics and relaxation.

Borough Market in London: Satisfy your appreciation for good food by exploring different food stalls and immersing yourself in the lively energy of the market.

Love these recommendations – we would also add the Royal Pavilion Brighton to the list this stunning former royal residence fits with Taruses appreciation for extravagance and beauty.

Gemini – Social, Curious, and Versatile

AI Recommends: Explore Fun and Interactive Places

Vibrant City of London: Immerse yourself in diverse cultural offerings, from world-class museums like the British Museum to lively discussions at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park.

Covent Garden: Enjoy a variety of entertainment options, street performers, and boutique shops, catering to your curiosity, sociability, and love for intellectual stimulation.

Not our favourite set of recommendations – these feel quite general, sorry Gemini’s all you’re getting is a trip to London.

We would recommend something fun and interactive to fit with Gemini’s need for sociability and stimulation – think Phantom Peak or Monopoly Life-sized.

Cancer – Artistic, Emotional, and Caring

AI Recommends: Visit Peaceful Areas of Natural Beauty

Lake District: Connect with your emotions and find comfort in serene activities like hiking, boating, or picnicking by the lake.

Victoria and Albert Museum in London: Stimulate your artistic sensibilities and emotional depth as you explore a vast collection of art and design.

This is a great set of day out recommendations for Cancers! We would also add a historic building with a stunning garden to fit with Cancer’s love of nature & relaxation. A calming stroll through Royal Hillsborough gardens or Waddesdon Manor gardens is bound to interest any Cancer.

Leo – Confident, Charismatic, and Attention-Loving

AI Recommends: Experience Dramatic and Engaging Locations

Edinburgh during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe: Indulge in dramatic performances and artistic expression, engaging in lively conversations amidst the energetic atmosphere of the festival.

Phantom Peak: Satisfy your determined and confident personality with an interactive experience featuring puzzle-solving and theatrical elements.

We love the recommendation of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe but worry that Buckingham Palace may not be the best fit as this elaborate Palace may take the limelight away from attention loving Leos.

We think something like Phantom Peak which combines puzzle solving, actors & a whole themed town would be the perfect fit for determined, confident, creative Leos.

Virgo – Practical, Detail-Oriented, and Hard-Working

AI Recommends: Visit Beautifully Ordered Locations with Learning Opportunities

Historic City of Bath: Explore the Roman Baths, Royal Crescent, and beautifully maintained gardens, satisfying your appreciation for order and beauty.

Kew Gardens in London: Immerse yourself in the well-organised gardens, observe precise plant displays, and learn about different species, perfect for your love of nature and thirst for knowledge.

We love these recommendations! A great set of days out and they fit with Virgos love of all this order and appreciation of beauty.

The only thing we would add is an escape room to fit with Virgos logical and hardworking nature, you just know they’d be out in minutes.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich would also be a great day out for Virgos to satisfy their love of learning & knowledge with fascinating exhibitions on topics like astronomy, space exploration and the measurement of time.

Libra – Balanced, Diplomatic, and Lovers of Beauty

AI Recommends: Explore Beautiful and Sophisticated Locations

City of Bath: Stroll through picturesque streets, admire architectural masterpieces, and indulge in a relaxing spa experience at the Roman Baths, finding inner balance and tranquility.

Official National Gallery Highlights Tour or The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace: Engage your sophisticated sensibilities and love for art with a gallery tour featuring stunning exhibits.

Chat GPT is Bath’s #1 fan apparently – we don’t disagree it’s a great place but let’s mix it up a little! We’ve also had the Cotswolds mentioned a few times too.

Scorpio – Ambitious, Brave, and Intense

AI Recommends: Visit Interesting and Vibrant Locations

Mystical Stonehenge: Connect with its powerful energy and delve into introspection, perfect for your intense and passionate nature.

Brighton: Embrace the vibrant energy and diverse charm of the city, captivating your passion and desire for exploration.

Okay so Chat GPT is starting to get a little repetitive with these recommendations – with so many incredible things to do in the UK lets mix it up a bit!

For Scorpio’s ambitious (or competitive…) nature something interactive and win-able is our top pick – Monopoly Lifesize would be ideal.

Or for all you brave Scorpios why not face The War of the Worlds: The Immersive Experience which takes you through the classic story in a fully immersive way.

Sagittarius – Adventurous, Optimistic, and Curious

AI Recommends: Explore Vibrant, Outdoorsy, and Interactive Places

Scottish Highlands: Embark on hikes, spot wildlife, and enjoy outdoor activities amidst breathtaking landscapes and rugged mountains, fulfilling your adventurous spirit.

Liverpool: Immerse yourself in the city's arts and music scene, explore bustling markets, and embrace the dynamic atmosphere, catering to your free-spirited nature.

We fully endorse these recommendations for Sagittariuses (or is it Sagittari?).

We would also add a studio tour to this list to fit with their curious nature – lovers of Game of Thrones or Harry Potter won’t be able to get enough of the super interactive and educational tours.

These AI-based recommendations are a fantastic starting point to plan your next adventure in the UK, based on your unique star sign traits. Remember, the possibilities are endless, and the UK has something exciting and captivating for everyone to explore!