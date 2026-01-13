Plates4Less highlights 2025’s priciest private number plates as latest ‘Hyper Plate’ heads to auction

Plates4Less, one of the UK’s leading private number plate retailers, has unveiled the most expensive registrations sold throughout 2025, confirming the year as a landmark period for the personalised number plate market.

Over the course of 2025, a select group of ultra-rare registrations achieved six-figure sale prices, marking the emergence of what Plates4Less now describes as the “Hyper Plate” category. These plates are defined by their short, dateless format and instant recognisability, with exceptional demand for registrations featuring a single digit – particularly “1”. As a result, they represent the most sought-after and exclusive personalised plates currently available.

In 2025, several headline-grabbing transactions pushed expectations higher than ever before. Notable high-value sales include:

1 F – £926,000

– £926,000 U 1 – £750,000 (Leeds Council – valued and marketed by Plates4Less)

– £750,000 (Leeds Council – valued and marketed by Plates4Less) JB 1 – £608,600 (July 2025)

Antony Clark, Marketing Manager at Plates4Less said: “A Hyper Plate is not driven by novelty or trends. It is super rare, normally very old as the very first of that particular issue, and distinctive. Historically number plates with just a letter and a number one were often issued to councils for use on the chauffeured vehicles of their chief executives or their Lord Mayors, but now they are starting to become available to private buyers.”

The next DVLA auction is scheduled for 13 January, where the highly anticipated registration 15 LAM is due to be sold. Market experts and Plates4Less expect this plate to be among the top sales of the auction, reinforcing continued strength at the premium end of the market.

Due to the level of interest, the company has launched a new Live Market View page on its website. This feature provides a real-time overview of the most expensive private number plates currently available on the open market, ranked by price and updated continuously.

The Live Market View allows buyers, investors and industry observers to see, at a glance, the highest-value registrations on sale today, offering unprecedented insight into current market conditions.

Antony Clark added: “Private number plates at the very top of the market are now widely recognised as serious assets. Our new Live Market View gives clients clarity and confidence, showing exactly where the market stands in real time. After a record-breaking 2025, all eyes are now on early 2026 starting with the sale of 15 LAM.”

With nearly 30 years’ experience and over one million successful sales, Plates4Less continues to advise buyers, sellers and UK councils on the valuation and marketing of high-value registrations, including rare 1×1 dateless plates and six-figure transactions.