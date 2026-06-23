Award Success for CRDOne Following Year of Rapid Business Expansion

CRDOne has added another milestone to its growth journey after winning High Growth Business of the Year at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2026.

The Bedford-based agency received the accolade during the awards ceremony at The Marquee on 18 June and was also recognised as a finalist in the Business of the Year category for smaller businesses.

Founded in 2021, CRDOne has experienced substantial growth over the last 12 months. Staff numbers have increased from three to seven, while the agency now works with more than 30 clients throughout the UK.

The company’s growth has been fuelled by successful client outcomes. Recent achievements include helping an ecommerce client improve traffic and revenue by 45%, generating close to £1 million in online sales. CRDOne has also assisted Gadget GoGo in strengthening its position within the technology recycling industry and has completed projects for Renault, Citroën and Genesis.

“This award reflects the effort and dedication of our entire team,” said founder Carl Darnell. “We’re incredibly thankful to our clients, many of whom have supported us for years and played a major role in our growth.”

Beyond client work, the agency has invested time in supporting local business initiatives, including a recent event at the Red Bull Technology Campus where more than 50 business owners attended.

The judges recognised CRDOne’s achievements in business growth, employee development, customer retention and wider community contribution.

Carl added: “Our commitment remains the same. We want to provide practical marketing guidance that helps business owners make better decisions and achieve stronger results.”

CRDOne continues to support businesses across the region and beyond with transparent marketing strategies designed to deliver measurable growth.