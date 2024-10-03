Dr. Mark Hawass Wins Global Awards for Groundbreaking Arthritis Treatment Methods

Dr Mark Hawass, the visionary behind Arthritis VIP, has received two prestigious awards in 2024: the Global Recognition Award and the Innovation Award from Big Business Events. These accolades celebrate his pioneering approach to arthritis treatment and pain relief.

Dr Hawass’s VIP Biohacking Method, a non-surgical treatment approach, has delivered life-changing relief to thousands of arthritis sufferers across Canada. For many, his methods have been revolutionary in managing chronic pain and restoring mobility.

As Arthritis VIP celebrates five years of success, the clinic has treated over 1,300 patients using the VIP Biohacking Method. This method stands out for its focus on addressing the root causes of joint pain and inflammation, providing long-term relief without surgery. This has established Arthritis VIP as a leader in non-surgical arthritis treatment both in Canada and internationally.

Dr Hawass’s commitment to providing a VIP patient experience is central to the clinic’s approach. Arthritis VIP offers same-day appointments and guarantees a two-hour maximum response time, ensuring that every patient receives personalised and timely care.

“Our approach is all about giving patients the time and attention they deserve. Every consultation is in-depth, and each treatment plan is meticulously tailored to deliver real, lasting relief,” said Dr Hawass.

Arthritis VIP tracks patient outcomes for two years, allowing Dr Hawass and his team to continually refine the VIP Biohacking Method. Using advanced regenerative techniques, the clinic provides long-term relief from arthritis and joint pain, improving patients’ quality of life.

Receiving the UK Innovation Award and the Global Recognition Award marks an important achievement for Dr Hawass, showcasing his success on a global stage.

“These awards are a testament to our dedication to advancing non-surgical treatments for arthritis and chronic pain. We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this field with the VIP Biohacking Method,” Dr Hawass remarked.

These awards reflect the high standard of care Arthritis VIP provides to its patients. For those suffering from arthritis and chronic pain, these accolades serve as evidence of the cutting-edge, patient-focused care they receive under Dr Hawass’s leadership.

“These awards are dedicated to our patients – they are proof that we’re delivering the highest level of care. Our goal is to help even more people across Canada overcome pain and regain their quality of life, and we’re not stopping here,” said Dr Hawass.

Alex Sterling, spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards, said: “Dr Hawass’s VIP Biohacking Method is a true game-changer. His ability to blend advanced medical techniques with a compassionate, patient-centred approach sets a new benchmark in arthritis care. These awards are well-deserved recognition of his innovation and impact.”

As Arthritis VIP continues to grow, its mission is clear: to revolutionise arthritis treatment through the VIP Biohacking Method, improve patient outcomes, and help more individuals across Canada live pain-free. With Dr Hawass at the helm, the future of arthritis care is more promising than ever.