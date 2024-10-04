Acquisition Aesthetics to Showcase at the 2024 Dentistry Show

Acquisition Aesthetics will be exhibiting at the Dentistry Show 2024, taking place at ExCeL London from 4th to 5th October, where they will present advanced training opportunities in aesthetic medicine specifically designed for dental professionals.

As a leading provider of aesthetic training, Acquisition Aesthetics is eager to connect with dental professionals interested in expanding their skillset and diversifying their services.

On 5th October at 2:30 PM, Dr. Lara Watson, Co-founder of Acquisition Aesthetics, will deliver a presentation titled ‘Turn Your Smile Designs into Full Facial Transformations: Discover the Power of Facial Aesthetics’ at the Clinical Excellence Theatre. The session will feature a live, full-face demonstration, showcasing the impressive skills dentists can develop in the growing field of aesthetics.

The Dentistry Show is a prominent event where dental professionals can network, explore cutting-edge treatments shaping the future of dentistry, and attend seminars and demonstrations led by industry experts. Attendees will have the chance to meet the Acquisition Aesthetics team to learn how their award-winning courses can help advance their careers.

“Acquisition Aesthetics is excited to be back at the Dentistry Show 2024,” said Dr. Watson.

She continued, “Aesthetics offers dentists a valuable opportunity to diversify their services. Whether you’re looking to specialise or simply add a new dimension to your practice, our training courses highlight the natural synergy between dentistry and facial aesthetics. We’ve trained a wide range of dental professionals over the years, helping them unlock new opportunities in this evolving industry.”

Acquisition Aesthetics is an award-winning training provider in the UK, specialising in neurotoxin and dermal filler treatments. Their comprehensive programmes blend theoretical learning with supervised practical training and continuous skill development, enabling dental professionals to confidently expand into the field of aesthetics.

Visit Acquisition Aesthetics at Stand B43 to meet the team and take advantage of exclusive offers on their award-winning training courses. Don’t miss the live full-face demonstration by Dr. Lara Watson on 5th October at 2:30 PM in the Clinical Excellence Theatre.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 0203 514 8757.

Visit www.acquisitionaesthetics.co.uk for details on their training courses.