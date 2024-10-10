eXroid Launches New Initiative to Improve Healthcare Access for Patients with Mobility Challenges

eXroid, a leading provider of non-invasive treatments for haemorrhoid sufferers across the UK, is excited to announce the launch of a new initiative aimed at improving access to quality healthcare for individuals who struggle to attend clinics due to mobility issues.

This Autumn marks the introduction of an at-home haemorrhoid treatment service for patients based in London, led by our resident nurse practitioner, Ms Charlene Fenton. She commented: “Throughout my career, I have witnessed first-hand the struggles many face during this delicate time, and I believe in the importance of providing compassionate care and effective solutions for overall well-being.”

As part of our continued commitment to ensuring healthcare access for all, this new initiative offers a unique solution that brings care directly to patients who need it most.

The service provides specialist nurse-led care, including pre-treatment consultations to determine suitability, followed by comprehensive aftercare and advice. This allows eXroid to deliver its “life-changing” procedure in the comfort of patients’ homes, eliminating the need for them to travel to a clinic.

“Healthcare is a fundamental right, and we believe that no one should be left behind due to physical or logistical barriers. This initiative is a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible and equitable healthcare for all members of our community,” said Graham Bason, founder of eXroid and fellow haemorrhoid sufferer.

Did you know?

Around 40% of older adults experience mobility issues, which create significant obstacles to receiving early treatment, as they are often unable to attend clinic appointments in person.

According to the World Health Organisation, 20% of Europe’s population are registered as disabled. With such high numbers, improving access to healthcare is crucial to ensuring this group has an equal opportunity to achieve better health.

For further information, contact the eXroid Patient Services team on 0800 999 3777, or visit our website.