Apixaban Now Accessible in Canada for Stroke and Blood Clot Prevention

Canada Pharmacy Online, a leading online Canadian pharmacy, is pleased to announce that a generic version of Eliquis, called apixaban, is now accessible in Canada.

Apixaban, the generic form of Eliquis, provides patients with an economical option for stroke and blood clot prevention. With its availability, lives could potentially be saved. The medication works by reducing blood clotting, helping to prevent dangerous clots from forming in blood vessels.

According to the Mayo Clinic, apixaban is a blood-thinning medication (anticoagulant) used to:

Prevent strokes and blood clots in patients with specific heart rhythm issues (nonvalvular atrial fibrillation)

Treat or prevent deep venous thrombosis (DVT), a condition where harmful clots develop in leg blood vessels and may travel to the lungs, causing a potentially fatal condition known as pulmonary embolism

Prevent blood clots in individuals undergoing certain surgeries, particularly after hip or knee replacement procedures when mobility is restricted

By providing generic apixaban, Canada Pharmacy Online continues its commitment to delivering affordable and effective healthcare solutions. Generic drugs match their brand-name equivalents chemically but are typically more affordable. This medication is available exclusively with a prescription from your doctor.

Beyond apixaban, Canada Pharmacy Online offers a wide range of both generic and brand-name medicines. The pharmacy allows customers to conveniently order affordable medication, with delivery straight to their door—no need for a trip to a physical pharmacy.

Canada Pharmacy Online adheres to the highest standards of safety and ethics. Orders in Canada are fulfilled by Candrug and are regulated by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia. The pharmacy is accredited by the Canadian International Pharmacy Association (CIPA), Canada’s sole accrediting body for online pharmacies serving international customers. Canada Pharmacy Online is also affiliated with the International Pharmacy Association of British Columbia (IPABC).

For additional information on shipping, safety, ordering, and more, refer to the pharmacy’s FAQ. Visit CanadaPharmacyOnline.com to learn more about the company.