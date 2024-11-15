Natures Zest Shares Tips for Digestive Health During Christmas

Natures Zest, a leading health and wellness brand, is encouraging everyone to prioritise their gut health while enjoying festive celebrations this Christmas season.

Research shows that changes in diet, increased food consumption, and seasonal stress can lead to digestive discomfort. With studies revealing that 86% of UK adults experienced gastrointestinal issues in the past year, Natures Zest highlights the importance of mindful eating during the holidays.

Jason Layton, Director at Natures Zest, explained: “Christmas is often celebrated with indulgent feasts, gatherings filled with rich foods, and a plethora of festive treats. While these traditions bring joy and togetherness, they can also lead to discomfort and digestive issues for many.

“At Natures Zest, we believe that understanding this connection is vital for maintaining health during this celebratory time of year, especially as studies have found that the prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GORD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) in the UK has risen in recent years.”

To help ease the festive season’s impact on digestion, Natures Zest has prepared practical tips and advice.

Jason added: “Firstly, we recommend enjoying festive foods in moderation to avoid overwhelming your digestive system. Pair this with drinking plenty of water to aid digestion and counterbalance rich meals. Including fruits and vegetables in your diet is also crucial for promoting healthy digestion.

“We also advise considering supplements to support your gut during this indulgent period. Our affordable range is designed to empower you to take control of your health, ensuring you can enjoy Christmas without compromising your digestive comfort.”