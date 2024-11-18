New MediMOT Blood Testing Service Brings Health Screening to Your Door

Dr Ricky Gondhia, GP and Co-Founder of The Montague Clinic, has launched MediMOT, an innovative home blood testing service designed to make healthcare more accessible and personalised for individuals and businesses.

MediMOT eliminates the need to visit a clinic by sending a trained phlebotomist directly to a customer’s home or workplace to conduct a blood test. Results are then reviewed and presented via a private video consultation with Dr Gondhia and his team, offering a fresh, convenient approach to private healthcare.

With over 20 years of medical experience, Dr Gondhia developed MediMOT to address the gaps in preventative care he observed during his NHS career.

“This service is about being proactive. We want to give people an easy way to understand their health and catch issues before they become serious,” said Dr Gondhia.

“I’ve seen far too many preventable health crises, including early heart attacks and strokes. MediMOT empowers patients to monitor key health indicators allowing early intervention where necessary, which can make a real difference.”

The process is simple and hassle-free. Customers visit the website, select their desired health check, and schedule an appointment for the test. A trained phlebotomist arrives at their home or office to perform the test, with results typically delivered by email the following week. These results are analysed in a detailed, personalised video, covering essential health markers like liver function, cholesterol, kidney function, diabetes risk, and signs of fatigue.

Having treated over 5,000 private patients and held senior NHS positions, Dr Gondhia’s experience has highlighted the need for more accessible healthcare. His work at The Montague Clinic in London, which focuses on empowering patients through clear, personalised care, inspired him to launch MediMOT.

MediMOT also offers a unique option for businesses seeking to enhance their employee wellness programmes with tailored health checks.

With its streamlined service—book online, undergo the test at home, and receive a video analysis—MediMOT is revolutionising private health screening.

For more details or to book an appointment, visit www.montagueclinic.com or contact [email protected].