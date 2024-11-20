CELLER8 Donation Supports Launch of Energy and Light Room at Northwest Wellbeing Hub

CELLER8 has proudly donated a state-of-the-art biohacker package, including its full-body PEMF mat and Red Light Panel, to the Northwest Wellbeing Hub in Wirral. The donation will power the Hub’s newly launched Energy and Light Room, offering clients access to advanced therapeutic technologies.

The Northwest Wellbeing Hub, a leading centre for preventative healthcare in the North West, provides a range of complementary therapies designed to enhance health and wellbeing. This collaboration with CELLER8 aligns with the Hub’s mission to deliver innovative, non-invasive treatments that support recovery, energy, and vitality.

Andy Smith, Founder of CELLER8, shared his excitement about the partnership: “We’re thrilled to partner with the Northwest Wellbeing Hub for its amazing initiative. Our biohacker package will give visitors the opportunity to experience holistic recovery and rejuvenation. It’s exciting to see more wellness centres embracing complementary therapies that offer natural, non-invasive ways to improve health.

“This collaboration underscores the importance of innovative therapies in preventative healthcare, and we are proud to support their mission.”

Dave Bolton, Founder of the Northwest Wellbeing Hub, highlighted the impact of CELLER8’s contribution: “The addition of CELLER8 and PEMF technology at the Northwest Wellbeing Hub, thanks to the donation of a pioneering biohacker package, has revolutionised our approach to healing. We’re now able to target wellness at a cellular level, unlocking the body’s true potential for deep and lasting transformation.”

The new Energy and Light Room is designed to provide clients with alternative solutions for managing stress, enhancing recovery, and promoting natural healing. By integrating CELLER8’s advanced technologies, the Hub offers therapies that complement its clients’ wellness journeys, supporting both physical and mental health.