Tropic Skincare and Revieve Join Forces to Launch Personalised AI Skincare Quiz

Tropic Skincare, the multi-award-winning UK beauty brand celebrated for its ethical and natural products, has partnered with Revieve, a leader in AI-powered digital experiences, to launch a free Online Skincare Analysis. This innovative tool combines Tropic’s sustainable ethos with Revieve’s cutting-edge technology to deliver bespoke skincare recommendations.

Founded by Susie Ma, Tropic Skincare began as a humble homemade body scrub and has grown into one of the UK’s fastest-expanding beauty brands. By sustainably sourcing vibrant botanicals from tropical regions and blending them with advanced scientific research, Tropic creates freshly made, clinically proven formulations at its Surrey Beauty Kitchen. Customers can shop via Tropic’s website or through its network of over 20,000 independent Ambassadors.

The newly unveiled AI Skincare Quiz, hosted on Tropic’s website, utilises Revieve’s advanced Digital Skincare Advisor. By taking a selfie and completing a simple questionnaire, users receive an in-depth analysis of their skin and personalised product recommendations. The AI technology behind the tool is powered by Revieve’s computer vision, which evaluates more than 120 skin metrics to offer tailored solutions for concerns like dryness, dullness, and sensitivity. Customers can shop their recommendations immediately or consult a Tropic Ambassador for further guidance.

“Every person’s skin is different, so it can be stressful and confusing when you’re trying to find products that’ll work for you,” said Megan Anwyl, Tropic’s Ecommerce Manager. “At a time when there’s so much conflicting advice about skincare, offering personalised, AI-powered recommendations takes the guesswork out of curating an effective beauty routine. Our innovative AI Skincare Quiz makes learning about what their skin needs super simple for our customers, making it easier for them to choose products that’ll help them achieve their skin goals. We’ve had amazing feedback so far, and we’re excited about where AI Skincare Analysis will take us next!”

In an increasingly crowded beauty market, Tropic’s AI Skincare Quiz provides clarity, empowering customers to choose products with confidence. By streamlining the process and offering personalised solutions, customers can trust that their skincare investments align with their specific needs and goals.

Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with Tropic Skincare, whose dedication to natural beauty and sustainability mirrors our own approach to digital personalization. Our AI-powered skincare advisor will allow Tropic’s customers to receive tailored advice that supports their individual skincare needs while celebrating the brand’s ethos of ethical beauty.”

This seamless digital experience ensures that every recommendation is scientifically supported, free from harmful chemicals, and designed to meet each customer’s unique skincare needs. Tropic’s Online Skincare Analysis is now available at https://tropicskincare.com/pages/ultimate-skincare-routine.