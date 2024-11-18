New Website Launched to Offer Organic, Faster-Absorbing Methylated Supplements

The Vitamins Co has unveiled a new website dedicated to promoting the benefits of faster-absorbing supplements. The online retailer aims to support customers on their health journeys by providing a wide range of methylated vitamins tailored to various health and wellbeing needs.

Methylated vitamins from The Vitamins Co are specifically designed to absorb more rapidly and effectively into the body. This advanced formulation addresses challenges faced by an estimated 40% of people who struggle to process vitamins and nutrients due to a common variation in the MTHFR gene.

E Willis, Founder of The Vitamins Co, shared their enthusiasm about the launch:

“Have you ever wondered why some people experience amazing results from supplements, while others see no change? It turns out that nearly 40% of the population has a genetic variation called MTHFR, which can prevent standard vitamins from being properly absorbed and used by the body.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to launch our line of methylated vitamins—pre-activated supplements that are ready for your body to absorb and benefit from immediately. Unlike most standard vitamins on the market, our methylated formulas are crafted to deliver noticeable results for everyone, regardless of genetic variations. With UK-made ingredients, no fillers, third-party testing, and a 60-day money-back guarantee, we invite everyone to try our products and truly feel the difference.”

In addition to their enhanced absorption capabilities, The Vitamins Co supplements are organic and ethically sourced, ensuring a commitment to quality and sustainability.

The Vitamins Co website is user-friendly and allows shoppers to explore supplements categorised by health needs, such as women’s and men’s health, immune support, energy, and stress and mood. Each product page provides detailed information on ingredients, benefits, and dosages, with the option to subscribe to regular deliveries and save 20%.

The website is now live at thevitaminsco.com. For further information or enquiries, visitors are encouraged to reach out via the contact form on the website.