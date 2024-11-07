Record Numbers of Brits Turning to Private Healthcare, IHPN Finds

New data from the Independent Healthcare Providers Network (IHPN) reveals that a record number of people in the UK are now choosing private healthcare.

According to the IHPN’s Going Private report, over half of UK residents have close friends or family members who have accessed private healthcare. The report states that 55% of Brits know someone close who has used private health services, and 32% have used private healthcare for themselves. In regions like the East Midlands, this figure rises to 64%, while in Northern Ireland and Wales, it’s 59% and 58%, respectively.

David Hare, Chief Executive of IHPN, commented: “We are starting to see the proliferation of private healthcare into the mainstream where more and more people are choosing to go private for ease and accessibility. Figures show that most people in the UK know someone close to them who has used private health services either through health insurance or self-pay. It is evidence that people are generally viewing private healthcare as a rapid and easy way to access healthcare.”

The main reasons cited for opting for private healthcare include delays in accessing NHS appointments (45%) and the convenience of booking privately (27%). Additionally, 20% receive private healthcare or health insurance through their workplace, and 17% rated the quality of private services higher. Half of those surveyed (50%) believe private healthcare offers better accessibility.

Among the most popular treatments sought privately are consultations with doctors (45%), diagnostic services like scans (45%), and consultations with other health professionals (35%). Additionally, GP appointments (34%), minor day surgeries (25%), major overnight procedures (16%), and ongoing treatments for serious conditions like cancer (5%) are also commonly accessed privately.

The IHPN advises that individuals considering private healthcare should fully understand the range of choices available to them.

David Hare recommends the five following steps:

1. Do your research David said: “Before accessing treatment it is advisable to do some research and two good places to start are healthcare provider inspection reports from one of the national care regulators, for instance the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in England, and the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), the independent government-mandated information organisation for private healthcare.

Scotland and Wales also have their own independent inspectorates.”

2. Explore payment plans and options “Private healthcare is often more affordable than people realise and the majority of providers offer flexible payment plans so that the cost of the treatment can be spread over a period of time.” 3. Find out what’s in your local area “Find a private healthcare Consultant in your local area to suit you. There are hundreds of private healthcare providers all over the UK so you shouldn’t have to travel – go to our Find a Member page or phin.org.uk to find your nearest provider.”

4. You’re in control “Remember that it is your choice, completely, so canvas friend and family recommendations and also via the CQC and PHIN to find the individual clinician or clinic that has the specific expertise that you require. Your GP will also be able to support you.”