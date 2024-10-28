Bluewater and Nia Unveil Advanced Hydration Solutions for Fitness at Dubai Active 2024

Bluewater, a global leader in water purification and beverage innovation, has joined forces with Nia, a prominent provider of HVAC and wellness products across the Middle East, to present at Dubai Active 2024, taking place from October 25 to 27.

As the Middle East’s top fitness exhibition, Dubai Active offers a vibrant platform for showcasing Bluewater’s state-of-the-art water purification systems, including the impressive Bluewater Flow. Designed for the fitness-conscious and athletes alike, Bluewater Flow delivers remineralised, electrolyte-enhanced water that is both delicious and optimally hydrating.

Boasting a sleek design and powerful filtration capabilities, Bluewater Flow is ideal for high-traffic locations such as gyms, wellness centres, and fitness studios, where proper hydration is essential for performance and overall health.

Sustainability is at the core of Bluewater’s ethos. Their award-winning purification technology, suitable for home, work, and recreational settings, effectively removes harmful substances like PFAS, microplastics, and viruses from drinking water. In doing so, Bluewater helps reduce the need for single-use plastic bottles, aligning with worldwide efforts to minimise plastic waste generated by the 600 billion disposable plastic bottles sold annually.

During Dubai Active, Bluewater will feature several hydration stations, inviting attendees to sample the advantages of purified water first-hand. Visitors can find Bluewater Flow stations near the Hyrox Challenge, Yoga & Pilates Studio, Dubai Muscle Talks stage, or at the Bluewater booth, where they can enjoy fresh-tasting water while engaging in activities or observing fitness showcases.

“This initiative will promote sustainable hydration options, underlining our commitment to eco-friendly practices,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Nia. “We aim to enhance the quality of life for our customers through Bluewater’s innovative products that support a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.”

Attendees will also have the chance to purchase premium Bluewater-branded bottles at the booth. These double-walled bottles, designed to keep beverages cold or hot throughout the day, provide a stylish and practical solution for eco-conscious fitness enthusiasts. Built to last, the Bluewater bottles encourage users to reduce single-use plastic, echoing the need to tackle the growing environmental and health concerns associated with plastic pollution.

Dubai Active is the Middle East’s largest event dedicated to health and fitness, drawing wellness enthusiasts from across the region. The event’s focus on active lifestyles makes it an ideal setting for Bluewater and Nia to connect with those seeking sustainable and convenient hydration solutions.

“We are excited to engage with the community at Dubai Active and highlight our innovative solutions for clean drinking water,” added Mr. Khan. “By showcasing the health-bringing hydration products from Bluewater, we want to inspire a shift towards more sustainable practices in daily hydration.”

Visit Bluewater and Nia at Booth L2, near the Hall-1A entrance, to experience the future of fitness-focused hydration and learn how they are making a positive impact on the environment.