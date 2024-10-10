Mindfulness Book for Children Launches on World Mental Health Day to Promote Emotional Well-being

World Mental Health Day will mark the launch of a beautifully illustrated and carefully crafted mindfulness book series for children. Mindful Bee and Friends offers a collection of captivating stories featuring colourful animal characters, providing parents, grandparents, and carers with an engaging way to introduce mindfulness practices into their daily lives.

According to the National Centre for Social Research, 10% of children and young people (aged 5 to 16) have a clinically diagnosable mental health condition, yet 70% of those affected have not received appropriate support early enough. Mindful Bee, designed for children aged 3 to 6, encourages mindfulness from an early age, laying a strong foundation for mental well-being as they grow and develop.

The timing of this launch is significant, as many “Covid babies” are starting school this Autumn. Born during a period of global disruption, these children have experienced social isolation, irregular routines, and heightened anxiety. Now entering school, they face the potential emotional and social challenges brought on by the pandemic. Mindfulness can be a powerful tool to help them build resilience, manage stress, and develop emotional awareness. For parents and carers, introducing mindfulness early on can foster an environment that promotes self-regulation and emotional well-being, equipping these young children with the tools they need to thrive during this critical developmental stage.

Focusing on mindfulness, emotional well-being, and the joy of spending quality time together, each book in the series is designed to be a bonding experience. With interactive activities promoting calm, creativity, and conversation, Mindful Bee provides families with the tools to create a peaceful, mindful atmosphere, both at home and in nature. The books feature simple mindfulness exercises, imaginative storytelling, and activities to help families nurture a mindful approach in everyday life.

The benefits of early mindfulness practices include better emotional regulation, enhanced focus, reduced stress, increased resilience, and improved sleep, all contributing to overall well-being. Research has shown that introducing mindfulness through books is an excellent starting point for young children.

The book series will operate on a subscription model, with a beautifully packaged new book arriving each month, starting in December – making it an ideal Christmas gift. Each book focuses on a particular theme, such as paying attention, practising compassion and kindness, fostering gratitude, and celebrating diversity. This approach allows families to explore different aspects of mindfulness and emotional well-being at their own pace.

The subscription offers flexibility, with families able to choose from monthly, quarterly, or yearly deliveries. Each book is filled with lovable animal characters that introduce mindfulness activities, encouraging bonding and helping children navigate their emotions in a fun, interactive way. To ensure inclusivity, a “Buy One, Gift One” option is available, enabling families to enjoy the series while sharing it with another family, promoting community and mental well-being for all children.

Mindful Bee was co-founded by Belinda Prescott-Collins and Stephanie Unthank-Latter, with the aim of nurturing emotional well-being in young children. Belinda’s personal passion for mindfulness inspired her to create Mindful Bee for her family during a holiday in Spain. Together with Stephanie, a BAMBA-registered mindfulness expert, they have co-authored the first 12 books in the series. Stephanie brings her extensive experience of delivering mindfulness programmes across the UK and Europe, with a mission to make mindfulness accessible to young minds.

Through partnerships with schools, libraries, children’s groups, and charities, Mindful Bee and Friends will be available to all families wanting to start or develop their mindfulness journey.

From Belinda Prescott-Collins (Bee): “The world is so full of distractions, but with Mindful Bee, we’re offering families a chance to pause and be present together. It’s not just about teaching mindfulness—it’s about creating meaningful, screen-free moments that deepen the bond between children and their caregivers.”

From Stephanie Unthank-Latter (Steph): “Children today are growing up in a world filled with uncertainty and change, and mindfulness offers them a way to manage those emotions. With Mindful Bee, we’re empowering young minds to build resilience, creativity, and emotional awareness that will serve them throughout their lives.”

In a time where digital distractions dominate, Mindful Bee provides a welcome opportunity for parents and grandparents to engage in meaningful, screen-free activities with their children. By prioritising mindfulness and family connection, Mindful Bee is set to become a beloved part of bedtime routines and family moments of calm.

For more information, visit https://mindfulbee.co.uk/.