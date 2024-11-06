Julia Ross’s The Laughing Robot Challenges Perceptions of Ageing and AI in a Near-Future Britain

British social work leader Julia Ross has unveiled her new novel, The Laughing Robot, a captivating work of science fiction that delves into the complex relationship between artificial intelligence, elderly care, and the human experience in a near-future world.

Set on the Isle of Wight, The Laughing Robot introduces readers to Anna, a recently widowed social worker who finds herself at the heart of a high-tech mystery. The island becomes the site of an experimental robot companionship programme, transforming it into ‘Home Farm’, a haven for seniors where robotic caregivers are mandated.

Key elements of the novel include:

A blend of humour and poignancy, addressing the serious themes of ageing, autonomy, and the ethics of technology

An exploration of the impact of AI on social care and the rights of older people

A feisty, relatable grandmother who becomes the novel’s unlikely heroine

Set in a vividly imagined near-future Britain

Uncovers the secrets behind the sinister “Right Way” initiative

“In The Laughing Robot, I wanted to explore the very real questions we’re facing about the future of ageing and care in our increasingly technological world,” Ross explains. “Through Anna’s journey, readers will confront their own assumptions about what it means to grow old with dignity in a society that often seems eager to side-line its older people.”

The novel encourages reflection and discussion around the following themes:

The ethical challenges posed by AI in caregiving roles

Ageism and societal attitudes towards the elderly

The delicate balance between technology and human connection in social care

Corporate and governmental responsibility in the provision of care for older adults

Julia Ross is a seasoned social care professional, a member of the Royal Society of Medicine, and currently chairs the British Association of Social Workers. The Laughing Robot is poised to captivate fans of speculative fiction, readers interested in the social consequences of technology, and anyone who has ever considered the complexities of ageing in today’s world.

The book will be available from all major bookstores and online retailers.

Launch Date: 5 December 2024

Venue: Royal Society of Medicine, 1 Wimpole St, London W1G 0AE

Time: 5:30pm to 7pm

For more information, to request a review copy, or to arrange an interview with Julia Ross, please contact:

Arena Books

[email protected]