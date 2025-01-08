New Book ‘Once More With Feeling’ to Share Rehearsal Stories in UK Release

Michael Parker’s latest book, Once More With Feeling, which delves into rehearsal stories from celebrated figures and everyday individuals alike, is set to hit UK shelves later this month.

This groundbreaking publication is the first to examine rehearsal techniques shared by artists, athletes, politicians, and interviewees as they strive for excellence in their respective fields.

Michael Parker, the UK’s foremost pitch coach and author of the bestselling It’s Not What You Say, It’s The Way You Say It!, brings a wealth of expertise to this work. Drawing on his experience as a two-time Olympic hurdler and his involvement in over 1,000 business pitches, Parker has curated an inspiring collection of stories.

Speaking about the book, Michael Parker said: “Rehearsal isn’t just for actors. Once More With Feeling has a wide-ranging scope of appeal for anyone preparing to perform, from the nerve-wracking job interview to the corporate world of contract negotiation, team-briefings and presentations.

“In the expanding world of social media, influencers aim to entice their followers to buy into their journey. Rarely can any of this be best achieved off-the-cuff or in a single take.”

The book has already garnered enthusiastic praise. Caroline Goyder, author of Find Your Voice, commented: “I’m sure anyone, artist or athlete, set on mastering their performance, will gain from these stories. I did!”

Playwright and broadcaster Jonathan Maitland added: “Whatever you’re preparing for – a speech, job interview, business pitch, sports event, concert or play – this book will improve your performance. Full of invaluable nuggets of advice.”

Once More With Feeling will be available to purchase from Amazon and major UK bookstores starting 23 January.

In anticipation of its release, Michael Parker said: “This book will be of interest to both coaches and the coached. Whatever you’re preparing for – speech, job interview, business pitch, sporting event, concert or play, it will inspire your performance, and help you stand out in a world of AI.”