Belfast Author Reveals Updated Travel Guide to Ireland’s Hidden Gems

Second Edition of The Irish Bucket List Offers Fresh Perspectives and New Adventures

Stevie Haughey, a Belfast-born writer and travel entrepreneur, has announced the launch of the second edition of The Irish Bucket List: 101 Places to See in Ireland Before You Die. This bestselling guidebook uncovers the most beautiful locations and lesser-known attractions across Ireland.

The first edition, published in 2017, became popular among travellers and planners for its insider knowledge on Ireland’s most captivating sites.

Now, with years of further exploration, Haughey has revitalised the guide, adding new destinations, untold stories, and expert advice to enhance readers’ travel experiences.

Haughey’s passion for exploring Ireland was ignited at 19 when he left Belfast to attend university in England. It was during his time abroad that he truly began to appreciate Ireland’s unique charm.

“Living away from home made me realise just how special Ireland is,” says Haughey. “People spoke about it with such admiration, and yet I had barely scratched the surface of what was on my own doorstep. That realisation changed everything.”

Motivated to explore his homeland in more depth, Haughey embarked on an adventure to uncover Ireland’s hidden wonders. This personal journey evolved into Ireland Before You Die, now one of Ireland’s leading independent travel platforms with over 700,000 followers.

Building on the success of Ireland Before You Die, Haughey published The Irish Bucket List in 2017, which quickly became an Amazon bestseller in the Irish travel category. Having experienced countless new adventures, Haughey felt it was time for a major update.

“Ireland has evolved, and so has this book,” Haughey explains. “The new edition is bigger, more detailed, and packed with fresh insights. From world-famous landmarks to off-the-beaten-track gems, this guide is designed to help travellers experience Ireland in the most authentic way possible.”

For Haughey, The Irish Bucket List is not only a travel guide but also a tribute to Ireland’s landscapes, traditions, and culture.

“This book is for anyone who has ever felt a connection to Ireland,” he adds. “Whether you were born here, have Irish roots, or simply dream of visiting, it’s a reminder that sometimes the most incredible adventures are closer than we think.”

The second edition is now available for pre-order, with copies being shipped from 27th February 2025 – just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. It is available on Amazon and at shop.irelandbeforeyoudie.com.