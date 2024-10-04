Acquisition Aesthetics to Participate in the Aesthetics Business Conference 2024

Acquisition Aesthetics will be exhibiting at the Aesthetics Business Conference 2024 (ABC), taking place on Tuesday 8th October 2024 at the Royal College of Physicians in London. This esteemed event will bring together aesthetic entrepreneurs and industry leaders, offering valuable insights to help clinics and businesses thrive.

Dr. Priyanka Chadha, Co-founding Director of Acquisition Aesthetics, will deliver a presentation on Work-Life Balance in the aesthetics industry at 10:50 AM. Her talk will provide tips and strategies for balancing the demands of being both a practitioner and a business owner.

Dr. Chadha commented: “Work-life balance is essential considering most aesthetic practitioners have many other competing demands. They are their clinic owner, practitioner, social media manager, payroll manager, HR recruiter and much more! And usually all this coupled with managing additional jobs, perhaps straddling a competing career in the NHS and often a family.

We really strive to empower aesthetic practitioners to build careers that align with their personal goals, and provide ongoing support to ensure they have the tools to succeed. There are some tips and tricks to doing this and I’m excited to share them.”

The Aesthetics Business Conference is fully CPD accredited, offering attendees over 8 hours of CPD points for their professional development. The event promises valuable learning opportunities, with talks and sessions covering topics such as starting a career in aesthetics, safeguarding practitioners and patients, and improving business acumen. Attendees will also have the chance to network and participate in live Q&A sessions to deepen their understanding of managing successful aesthetic practices.

At ABC, the Acquisition Aesthetics team will be on hand to speak with aspiring aesthetic practitioners about their award-winning training courses for medical professionals, catering to all levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners.

Visit Acquisition Aesthetics at the Aesthetics Business Conference to take advantage of exclusive course offers and don’t miss Dr. Priyanka Chadha at 10:50 AM for expert insights on achieving success as an aesthetics practitioner.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or 0203 514 8757.

Visit our website at www.acquisitionaesthetics.co.uk for further details on our training courses.