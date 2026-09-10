Growth and expertise recognised as Structural Repairs wins Best Large Business

Structural Repairs is celebrating national recognition after being awarded Best Large Business at the National Entrepreneur Awards 2026. The achievement comes as the company continues to invest in its people, engineering expertise and facilities while taking on an expanding range of specialist structural repair and rehabilitation work.

The award was presented to Structural Repairs CEO Roger Line by Alex Horne at the Entrepreneurs’ Circle National Convention, held at the ICC Birmingham.

The Best Large Business category recognises established companies with annual turnover of more than £1 million that demonstrate strong and consistent growth, operational performance, clear competitive positioning and a defined strategy for the future.

Roger said the award reflects the work of the company’s wider team as Structural Repairs continues to expand its capabilities and the scale of projects it undertakes.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive the Best Large Business award. It is recognition of how far Structural Repairs has come and, importantly, of the people behind that progress.

“We have worked hard to build a business that can take on increasingly complex structural challenges while maintaining the technical standards and practical approach that our clients expect.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Structural Repairs for their contribution, as well as Entrepreneurs’ Circle and its CEO, Nigel Botterill, for the recognition and for putting on a fantastic event.”

Structural Repairs operates across the UK and further afield, delivering specialist structural investigation, repair, strengthening and rehabilitation services across infrastructure, industrial facilities, buildings and other critical assets.

Its work includes technically demanding environments such as highways, marine and coastal infrastructure, industrial sites and the wider built environment.

Roger said the company’s growth has been accompanied by continued investment in specialist engineering capabilities.

He said: “The market is changing and the structures we work on are becoming increasingly complex. Ageing infrastructure, asset deterioration and the need to extend the life of existing structures all require a very different level of technical expertise.

“Our focus has been on building those capabilities while keeping the business practical, responsive and focused on delivering solutions that work in the real world.

“Winning this award gives us confidence that we are heading in the right direction, but we see it as a milestone rather than a finishing point. There is a lot more we want to achieve.”

The national award comes during a significant period of development for the business, which is also a finalist in the Doncaster Business Awards 2026.

The company has been expanding its technical capabilities and developing a new facility in Doncaster, supporting its continued growth and the delivery of increasingly complex structural repair and rehabilitation projects.

Roger said the combination of national and regional recognition was particularly significant for the business.

“It is particularly pleasing to see the business recognised at both a national and local level.

“Doncaster is an important part of our story and our new development and manufacturing facility represents a major investment in the future of Structural Repairs.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far, but our focus remains firmly on what comes next, continuing to grow the team, develop our technical expertise and help clients extend the life and performance of some of the UK’s most important structures and infrastructure.”

Roger was also shortlisted for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2026 at the National Entrepreneur Awards.

He said the recognition provided further encouragement as the business enters its next phase of growth.

“Being shortlisted for Entrepreneur of the Year alongside winning Best Large Business makes it a particularly memorable year.

“Ultimately, awards are a reflection of the people and the work behind a business. For me, the biggest satisfaction is seeing Structural Repairs continue to develop and knowing that we are building something with long-term value for our clients, our people and the wider industry.”