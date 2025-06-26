Memree Launches ‘Sun Is Up’ – A New Fragrance That Radiates the Glow of Summer

Memree is set to release its latest creation – Sun Is Up – at 8pm on 29 June, capturing the full-bodied warmth and joy of summertime in one irresistible parfum.

The British fragrance house is celebrating the season with what it describes as its most radiant scent so far. Rich, creamy and light-filled, Sun Is Up is crafted to evoke a golden summer afternoon – nostalgic, luminous, and effortlessly addictive.

Founded in 2024 by Tayla-Blue, a UK entrepreneur and social media personality, Memree has swiftly earned cult recognition. Known for its high-strength parfums (each with 33% fragrance oil), the brand has redefined what lasting, luxurious scent can be. Every Memree fragrance is created through over a year of collaboration with top perfumers in both the UK and France.

What makes Memree stand out is its direct engagement with its community. Rather than guessing what customers want, the brand brings them into the creative process – from sampling to shaping final products. This unique model has led to sell-out launches and increasing anticipation with every new release, cementing Memree’s rising reputation within the UK’s niche fragrance scene.

Sun Is Up continues this tradition. It opens with soft, sunlit notes of bergamot, peach, and apricot. The heart blooms with orange blossom, jasmine, ylang-ylang, and amber—florals warmed under a cloudless sky. As it settles, the fragrance reveals a lasting base of creamy sandalwood, vanilla, warm amber, and a skin-soft musk. It’s sun-drenched, nostalgic, and utterly transportive.

“It smells like golden shoulders, salt in your hair, and days that stretch on forever,” says the Memree team. “It doesn’t just smell like summer. It embodies it.”

The feedback from early testers has been extraordinary. Fans describe it as the ultimate summer scent—fresh yet long-lasting, light but full of depth. A few standout responses from the Memree community include:

“The absolute definition of a summer goddess in a bottle. Light and fresh, but with real depth and musk.”

“It’s giving: ‘I’m on holiday somewhere exotic, fresh out the shower, sipping a piña colada at the bar.’ 🍹 First spray is sweet and fresh. Once it settles, I swear I can smell coconut 🥥 I’m obsessed.”

“It just arrived and I’m already in love. It’s golden, warm, and elegant. This one is definitely a launch-day must.”

Sun Is Up joins Memree’s best-selling fragrance wardrobe alongside And Always, Late August, and Blooms in Venus—each known for their rich profiles, editorial style, and ability to create a full-sensory experience. With Sun Is Up, Memree captures the essence of long summer days, no matter the season.

The new parfum will launch exclusively online at memree.co.uk on Saturday, June 29 at 8PM BST. Quantities are limited and expected to sell out quickly.