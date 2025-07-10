Palmarisa Celebrates Two Years of Skincare Success with Best-Selling Foot Peel Masks

Palmarisa, the dynamic British skincare brand rooted in nature-inspired wellness, marks its second anniversary with the continued popularity of its transformative Foot Peel Masks—crafted to exfoliate and refresh tired feet in the comfort of one’s own home.

Driven by a mission to make luxury skincare accessible to all, Palmarisa has swiftly gained a dedicated customer base with its effective, plant-powered formulations and dermatologically guided approach. Its standout Foot Peel Masks—featuring Peach + Lactic Acid for radiant exfoliation and Aloe Vera + Tea Tree for soothing relief—are now must-haves in at-home self-care routines.

Created for adults aged 18 and over, each mask begins to deliver visible results in just 3–7 days, gently removing dead skin to reveal smoother, softer soles—no harsh scrubs or pricey pedicures required. Application is effortless: slip on the bootie-style mask, relax for 90 to 120 minutes, rinse, and let the exfoliation process begin naturally.

Palmarisa’s vegan, cruelty-free formulas are designed to suit various skin types and are consistently praised for their ease of use and impressive results. Many customers describe the product as a “spa in a sachet”, celebrating the masks for bringing back confidence just in time for sandal weather.

To commemorate its second anniversary, Palmarisa is offering limited-time discounts of 20–25% across its Amazon UK store, making now the perfect time to treat yourself or gift a loved one a touch of pampering.

Looking ahead, Palmarisa will soon be expanding its foot care line with a new range of hydrating foot masks designed to soothe and maintain softness between exfoliations. These new additions promise even more nourishing options for at-home foot care rituals.

“We’re so proud of how far we’ve come in two short years,” said a Palmarisa spokesperson. “Our goal has always been to blend nature’s wisdom with effective skincare, and we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who’s joined us on that journey. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.”

Founded in 2023 by a team of skincare lovers committed to sustainable and results-driven beauty, Palmarisa has become a respected name in the UK beauty market—valued for its balance of simplicity, performance, and everyday luxury.

Palmarisa Foot Peel Masks are available now on Amazon UK. Simply search ‘Palmarisa Foot Peel Mask’ to discover the collection and join in the celebration.