Cheltenham-Based Pro Hair Edit Teams Up with The Little Princess Trust to Enhance Support for People Experiencing Hair Loss

Pro Hair Edit, a leading UK provider of non-surgical hair replacement solutions, is reshaping the way people approach hair loss by combining technical expertise with empathy and community involvement.

The business has also announced a new partnership with The Little Princess Trust, the charity known for providing free, real-hair wigs to children and young people experiencing hair loss due to cancer treatment and other medical conditions.

Founded by award-winning barber and entrepreneur Ney Ciuca, Pro Hair Edit has evolved from a small Cheltenham consultation service into a respected name in the national hair restoration sector. The company believes that hair loss is far more than a cosmetic concern; it is an emotional journey that can significantly affect confidence and well-being.

“We see the change happen in real time,” said founder Ney Ciuca. “When someone walks into our studio, they often carry years of insecurity or anxiety about their appearance. By the time they leave with a natural, comfortable system, you can see the weight lift off their shoulders. It’s not just about hair it’s about restoring their confidence, their energy, and even their social life.”

Pro Hair Edit creates bespoke non-surgical hair systems designed to look and move naturally. Clients receive private, tailored consultations to find a solution that suits their lifestyle, comfort level, and personal aesthetic.

The studio is recognised for its welcoming, judgement-free environment, helping break down stigma around men’s hair loss and encouraging open conversations about mental health.

At the heart of the company’s approach is a message that seeking help is not cosmetic vanity, but an act of self-care. The aim is to empower people to reclaim confidence and reshape how hair loss is discussed.

The collaboration with The Little Princess Trust will support awareness campaigns, hair donation drives, and community-based confidence initiatives.

“The Little Princess Trust has been changing young lives for years, and we’re proud to support their work,” Ney added. “As a company that sees the emotional side of hair loss every day, we understand how vital confidence and self-image are especially for children facing medical challenges.”

Pro Hair Edit operates private studios and offers a home service in Gloucestershire, with plans to expand nationwide through its Certified Partner Programme. Each partner is trained to provide a discreet and supportive experience focused on both emotional and aesthetic transformation.

The brand continues to advocate for mental health awareness and the importance of feeling good inside and out.

“Our goal is simple,” Ney concluded. “To help people feel comfortable in their own skin again. Hair loss can take away confidence, but we’re here to give it back with compassion, craftsmanship, and community support.”

For more information or to book a private consultation, visit https://prohairedit.com/pages/hair-replacement-cheltenham