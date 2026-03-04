L’Oréal Strengthens UK Beauty Social Media Lead as Rimmel London Emerges as Standout Performer in Kolsquare Report

Brands within the L’Oréal Group dominated the UK beauty social media landscape in Q4 2025, securing leading positions across key platforms, according to the latest rankings published by Kolsquare.
On Instagram, L’Oréal Paris, the group’s leading mass-market label, rose four places to claim the top position with £11.8M in Earned Media Value (EMV). Meanwhile on TikTok, NYX Cosmetics, also under the L’Oréal umbrella, maintained first place with £10.7M EMV. It outperformed Estée Lauder-owned MAC Cosmetics, which ranked second with £7.6M EMV and recorded a strong 8.3% engagement rate.
Elsewhere, Garnier, another L’Oréal brand, secured first place in both the skincare and haircare segments on the platform.
Essie recorded significant upward movement, climbing 70 places on TikTok and an impressive 149 places on Instagram, signalling renewed traction with highly engaged digital audiences.