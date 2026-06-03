New Online Platform Launches to Help Growing Number of UK Aesthetic Practitioners Build Successful Businesses

LONDON, UK, June 3, 2026 – As the UK aesthetics industry continues to attract new professionals, business and marketing coach Mike Sherwood has launched a dedicated platform designed to help practitioners turn their qualifications into sustainable businesses. The initiative addresses the increasing demand for practical business guidance among those entering the sector.

MyAestheticsBusiness.com has been created to support practitioners as they move from training into running organised, commercially viable businesses.

Mike brings over 25 years of business expertise to the project, including more than 10 years within the medical and aesthetics sector. He initially entered the industry through marketing before expanding into consultancy, working with clinics, aesthetic practitioners and private medical professionals. For the last 12 years, he has focused on helping practitioners develop businesses that can grow beyond day-to-day clinical work.

The launch follows continued expansion within the aesthetics industry, with more individuals choosing to enter the profession. Industry estimates indicate that approximately 1,000 people qualify in aesthetics every month across the UK. Many of these newly qualified practitioners face challenges when it comes to establishing, managing and growing their own businesses.

MyAestheticsBusiness.com aims to address this need through a structured support framework. The platform includes access to a community of peers and mentors, a 12-week Business Launchpad programme that guides practitioners through the foundations of business setup, and practical services such as website creation and branding support.

According to Mike, the platform was created to bridge the gap between gaining clinical qualifications and developing business knowledge. “Every month, many practitioners complete their training, yet support for building and running a business is often limited,” he said. “This platform provides a clear pathway to help individuals take their first steps towards operating successfully.”

In addition to start-up support, the platform offers a Growth Accelerator programme for practitioners who are ready to scale and strengthen their businesses. The intention is to provide ongoing guidance throughout different stages of business development.

Unlike traditional marketing agencies, the platform concentrates on the commercial and operational challenges commonly experienced by newly qualified practitioners. Mike’s experience working closely with clinic owners and practitioners has highlighted recurring issues such as pricing, branding, attracting clients and creating long-term business strategies.

The focus on structured business support reflects broader changes within the aesthetics sector, where increased competition and regulatory attention are placing greater emphasis on professionalism and sustainable growth. As more practitioners enter the market, effective business management and patient engagement remain important priorities.

Although the initial focus is on UK practitioners, Mike believes the concept has international potential. He points to established markets including the United States and Australia, where similar growth trends and business challenges are evident.

Discussing future plans, Mike said: “The UK is our primary focus right now, but we are already seeing strong demand in countries such as the US and Australia. As the industry expands globally, there is considerable potential to bring this model to those markets.”

As the aesthetics industry continues to develop, platforms like MyAestheticsBusiness.com are expected to play an increasingly important role in helping practitioners move from qualification to successful business ownership. With demand for non-surgical treatments remaining strong, building stable and professionally managed businesses is likely to remain a key industry objective.