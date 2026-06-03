Local MP Amanda Martin Visits MPCT Portsmouth to Celebrate Opportunities for Young People

PORTSMOUTH, UK. June 3, 2026 – Learners and staff at Learners and staff at MPCT in Portsmouth were delighted to welcome local MP Amanda Martin for a visit to the academy, where she met learners and staff and saw first-hand the unique opportunities available to young people preparing for careers in the Armed Forces.

MPCT is run by Learning Curve Group who are one of the UK’s leading training providers, delivering apprenticeships, adult education and skills programmes across a range of sectors, including logistics and transport.

During the visit, Amanda Martin MP toured the MPCT Portsmouth academy, spoke with learners about their ambitions and experiences, and learned more about the organisation’s specialist approach to education and training.

MPCT provides a unique and supportive training environment for young people looking to begin a military career. Through a combination of vocational qualifications, physical activity, military training days, skills development and personal mentoring, learners are equipped with the confidence, discipline and resilience needed to succeed.

With 37 academies across the UK, MPCT has helped more than 6,000 young people secure military careers, while also supporting many others into employment, further education and apprenticeships.

Speaking following the visit, Amanda Martin MP said: “It was a real pleasure to visit MPCT Portsmouth and meet both the learners and staff. The dedication, professionalism and ambition demonstrated by the young people were truly inspiring. As the mother of three boys and with one of those serving in our armed forces, I know how important organisations like MPCT are in helping young people build confidence, develop valuable skills and access meaningful career opportunities.”

Staff at MPCT Portsmouth said the visit was a valuable opportunity to showcase the positive work taking place within the academy and the achievements of its learners.