Mits Griffin Empowers Experts and Coaches to Build Thriving Online Businesses

YORK, UK, June 4, 2026 – Entrepreneurs with valuable knowledge and innovative ideas often struggle with the practical steps required to build an online business. Mits Griffin is helping bridge that gap by working alongside experts, coaches, mentors and specialists to transform their concepts into real-world ventures that deliver meaningful solutions.

So, what does an intrapreneur do?

“An intrapreneur is someone with an entrepreneurial mindset who operates within another entrepreneur’s business,” explained Mits. “It is a collaborative partnership where both people contribute their expertise to help achieve shared goals.

“The work ranges from strategic thinking and planning to carrying out the actions needed to move the business ahead.”

Mits focuses on supporting entrepreneurs in areas such as marketing, technology, business systems and online launches.

“I enjoy working with forward-thinking entrepreneurs who are bringing fresh ideas and projects into the world,” she said.

“My career started in web design before expanding into digital marketing. From there, I became involved in virtual events and creating online spaces where people could effectively communicate their expertise and vision.

“Even successful business owners may not feel confident navigating the online landscape. In many cases, they simply need someone who understands their ideas and can help refine and implement them.”

For entrepreneurs in the early stages of growth, maintaining focus can be challenging. Mits believes an intrapreneur can help provide that direction.

“During the startup phase, having someone take the lead in specific areas can be incredibly valuable,” she said. “It allows entrepreneurs to spend more time focusing on their core strengths.

“Instead of needing detailed instructions, an intrapreneur brings ideas, suggestions and solutions to the table. Together, we decide what will work best and move ahead.

“The result is faster momentum and a more enjoyable business-building experience. You gain a trusted collaborator who understands your vision while offering complementary skills, reducing the need to manage multiple specialists.”

Mits describes her role as one that helps lighten the workload entrepreneurs often carry.

“Business owners are constantly juggling different responsibilities,” she said. “Working with an intrapreneur allows some of those responsibilities to be shared. What makes this role distinctive is its flexibility.”

“It differs from coaching because the support does not stop at advice. It also differs from a traditional employee role because an intrapreneur contributes ideas and strategic input rather than simply completing assigned tasks.

“Given the challenges people face today, I believe there will be an increasing need for businesses that offer practical solutions.

“Every successful business addresses a problem in some way. There are many brilliant ideas that could improve everyday life, but turning those ideas into something sustainable often requires the right support.

“I find it incredibly rewarding to help launch new concepts and initiatives that have the potential to benefit others. That purpose drives everything I do, and I want the process to be both productive and enjoyable.”

For more information, visit mitsgriffin.com or email [email protected]