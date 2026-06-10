JGP Consultancy MD Kathryn Pearson shortlisted for Driven Leader honour at Enterprise Vision Awards

Now in its 15th year, the Enterprise Vision Awards recognise women who are driving impact across their industries and communities, highlighting excellence in leadership, innovation and business achievement throughout the UK.

This recognition follows a standout year for Kathryn and the JGP Consultancy team. Since stepping into the managing director role, she has led a period of strong expansion, with turnover rising by 186% in her first full year, alongside stronger client retention and a series of significant project wins spanning healthcare, construction, security, engineering and leisure sectors.

Motivated by a commitment to helping organisations succeed, Kathryn has also reshaped JGP Consultancy’s service offering to deliver enhanced value to clients, with a strong emphasis on supporting SMEs seeking to enter and succeed in the public sector marketplace.

Commenting on her shortlisting, Kathryn said:

“Being named a Finalist in the Driven Leader category at the Enterprise Vision Awards means a huge amount to me. Since taking over as managing director, I have been determined to grow the business and take an active role in providing the best possible service to our clients. It isn’t always easy, so to have that recognised among such an inspiring group of women in business is something I’m incredibly proud of.”

While the growth figures highlight one aspect of the journey, Kathryn noted that the nomination is equally meaningful because it reflects the effort of the wider team and the long-standing relationships built with clients.

Under her leadership, JGP Consultancy has expanded its visibility through new partnerships, sponsorship activity and participation at key industry events, helping to raise awareness of opportunities for organisations aiming to work within the public sector.

The company continues to provide specialist procurement consultancy services to organisations across the UK, supporting them in navigating complex bidding processes and securing sustainable growth opportunities.

Kathryn’s nomination recognises not only the commercial progress achieved over the past year, but also her focus on creating opportunities for others and building a business centred on client success.

Lexus Javines, Business Analyst at JGP Consultancy, added:

“Watching Kathryn build JGP and earn this recognition has been brilliant for all of us. She is the heart of the company, a true inspiration, and sets the standard for the team. This nomination is thoroughly deserved.”

Winners of this year’s Enterprise Vision Awards will be revealed at a ceremony in Blackpool later in the year, bringing together leading female entrepreneurs from across the UK to celebrate achievement, resilience and innovation.