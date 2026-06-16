New Short-Term Taxi Insurance from Bluedrop Services Offers Greater Driver Flexibility

SOUTHAMPTON, UK. June 16th, 2026 – Bluedrop Services has launched a dedicated short-term taxi insurance policy aimed at helping individual drivers access affordable cover without the commitment of a traditional annual plan. The new product is intended to support drivers whose work schedules and income streams vary throughout the year.

The launch marks a further expansion of the company’s insurance portfolio. Bluedrop Services already provides Fleet Insurance solutions for businesses operating fleets from two vehicles to over 1,000, and now individual drivers can benefit from tailored short-term protection.

The policy offers 28 days of insurance cover, with simple extension options available whenever needed. Drivers can also insure taxi operations, food delivery work, and personal driving activities under a single policy.

The company says the new product has been introduced to meet increasing demand from drivers seeking more adaptable insurance solutions that fit flexible working arrangements.

With average savings exceeding 54% compared with many annual taxi insurance products, the policy offers a cost-effective option for part-time workers, seasonal drivers, temporary vehicle users, and those trying out ride-hailing or delivery work.

Bluedrop Services provides insurance support to leading transport platforms including Uber, FREENOW, Bolt, Ola Cabs, and Autocab, along with food delivery providers such as Uber Eats, Bolt Food, Just Eat, and Deliveroo.

Doug Kelley, Managing Director of Bluedrop Services, said: “Today’s drivers need insurance that works around their lives, not the other way around. Whether someone is driving full-time, part-time, switching platforms, or combining taxi work with food delivery, our new short-term insurance product offers the flexibility and affordability they’ve been asking for. We’re proud to help drivers get on the road quickly, with cover they can trust and savings that make a real difference.

“Our team understands the fast-moving transport industry and the pressures drivers face. We encourage anyone looking for flexible temporary taxi insurance to contact us today for a quick and competitive quote.”

For drivers looking for fast, affordable, and flexible temporary cover, Bluedrop Services offers tailored insurance solutions designed to suit a wide range of driving and delivery activities.