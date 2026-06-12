Alpha Capital Group Launches In-House Trading Platform

LONDON, UK. June 11th, 2026 – Alpha Capital Group has become one of the first prop trading firms to launch an in-house trading platform.

The new venture – Alpha Trader – represents an innovative step for the Group, and offers further resources for its customers to access professional-level trading tools and opportunities.

Alpha Trader is an in-house trading platform which will only be available to Alpha Capital Group customers including AlphaCap, AlphaFutures, Alpha Prime and ACG Markets clients. All other prop firms currently use third-party platforms.

The new online platform provides a modern and specially-designed user experience with integrated TradingView charts and custom features built from trader feedback, and a new mobile app for iOS and Google is also planned.

These features include:

– A Multi Chart feature allow users to view multiple assets at once, side by side

– Ability to view one asset in 4 different time frames simultaneously and to sync charts

– One click trading

– Advanced order panel for all order types including bracket orders

– Advanced DOM/Ladders with full trading functionality integrated

– A daily summary to allow quick review as well as a trading calendar to clearly review daily and weekly performance

– A full suite of trading stats

– Cross-account copy trading

– Personal risk and lock-out features

Alpha Capital Group was founded in 2021 by experienced UK finance professionals, George Kohler (Managing Director) and Andrew Blaylock (Director), and has grown from start-up to a high-growth business.

George Kohler, Managing Director of Alpha Capital Group, said: “The launch of Alpha Trader is a really proud moment for us and a huge business milestone as the Group continues to expand and innovate. We’ve spent over a year creating this in-house platform and we believe it’s better than anything else on the market.

“We’re among the first prop trading firms to build its own in-house trading platform which means not only that we’re no longer reliant on third-party platforms, but that we now have the ability to shape and improve our own platform to provide the best possible service to our customers and support them further in their efforts to become the best traders they can be.”

Alpha Capital Group has built a reputation as an innovator in trading education and simulated trading, winning Disruptor of the Year and Best Innovator at the 2024 UK Best Business Awards. With a growing customer base and Trustpilot rating of 4.7 from almost 20,000 reviews, the company has positioned itself as a leader in the space.

Last year the Group launched Alpha Prime, a traditional London-based proprietary trading company, designed for traders who have proven their skills, mastered risk management, and developed a trading edge and who are ready to trade professionally in a live trading environment.