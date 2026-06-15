The Residence Inn by Marriott, Piccadilly Manchester Announces Two New Senior Appointments

MANCHESTER, UK. June 15th, 2026 – Manchester’s leading luxury extended stay hotel, The Residence Inn by Marriott, Piccadilly has made two new senior recruits.

As the apartment style hotel looks to strengthen its position in the city’s busy hospitality sector, a new General Manager, Simon Mason is now leading the 39 strong team.

A further appointment has also been revealed as Sales Manager Sam Stoyle takes up his new role at the property.

A seasoned industry professionals, Simon brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, honed over decades of working in the hospitality sector across the country and more recently, in Manchester.

Simon, who began his career at a Marriott hotel in Preston, previously worked at Michelin star Hotel and restaurant Northcote, before moving onto operational roles with IHG, arriving in Manchester to take up his first general manager post at the University of Manchester’s

then hotel, Chancellor’s.

He moves to The Residence Inn from The Pendulum Hotel, Manchester Conference Centre where he held the post of general manager for eight years.

Commenting on his new appointment Simon said: “This is a beautiful property and having the Marriott brand attached to it is a fantastic benefit.

“Manchester is such a great city to be in. Look at all the events, the arts, the culture, the sport, and this hotel is positioned right at the heart of it all in a brilliant location.

“The city has got a great split of business for hotels, attracting both corporate and leisure travellers which makes my role at The Residence Inn so interesting.

“I look at the breakfast service each morning and see families mixed with business guests, long stay guests who might be working in the city’s property development sector looking for a home away from home.

“It is so important to help build that long stay element to the hotel. I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Sam Stoyle joins Simon at The Residence Inn following a diverse career in hospitality, with his first foray into sales with a resort developer.

Moving to Manchester 11 years ago, Birmingham born Sam got his first sales manager post with StayCity looking after sales for three properties in the area.

A later spell with Novotel and Ibis in Manchester followed.

Said Sam: “Joining the team at The Residence Inn is perfect for me.

“I wanted to get back into the extended stay market. We are a very corporate city, but also leisure orientated. Sport, location filming, construction is all there.

“This hotel is the kind of product that suits all of those markets. “

“I used to walk past the hotel and think what an amazing place it would be to work in. Now I am here.”

Entrepreneur Adrien Grosjean, co-owner with Alexander Grosjean, of The Residence Inn by Marriott Piccadilly, said: “Manchester is arguably the UK’s second city after London with a rapidly expanding and highly competitive hospitality scene

“It is crucial to have the very best people in place to lead our hotel into a bright future, so we are delighted to welcome Simon and Sam onboard.

“Both bring with them so much knowledge and experience, it will certainly help support our team at The Residence Inn and enhance the guest experience.

“Their appointments signify a new chapter for the hotel as we look towards expansion and further build on our reputation for delivering exceptional customer service.”