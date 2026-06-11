Anne Dawson launches trueNorth Studio after QVC career to help businesses stand out

WOKINGHAM, UK, June 11, 2026: After spending more than two decades selling products live on television, former QVC presenter Anne Dawson has introduced trueNorth Studio, a venture focused on helping businesses communicate their value through high-quality video content.

The business provides promotional video services aimed at increasing visibility and strengthening brand awareness.

Operating from her studio in Wokingham, close to Reading, Anne has adapted many of the techniques that shaped her successful broadcasting career.

She said: “There is still no script, there is still no take two. I will have done my prep work with the client beforehand, we will have had our Zoom calls, but it’s not just about a list of features and benefits. We are having a chat. It’s like having a coffee, but I know where it’s going.

“I do the calls to action. I look at the camera and speak to the viewer. It is always nicer to have somebody else blow your own trumpet. It is so much easier.

“I am in my happy place because my happy place is in a studio and my happy place is talking to people without a script. I know basically where it’s going but exactly where I go next will depend on what they have answered previously.”

Anne explained that while the experience feels natural and conversational, every production is created to professional broadcast standards.

“Clients receive a video interview of around 45 minutes that is carefully edited and ready to be published on their website.

“This is genuine broadcast-quality content. My formal title is Business Broadcast Producer. What I am doing now is very similar to what I did at QVC, except I am applying those skills to businesses.

“We use professional cameras, editing, hair and make-up services, photography and behind-the-scenes content. Everything is included as part of the package.

“In addition to the main interview, clients receive four professionally edited reels, around 50 to 60 photographs and a large selection of behind-the-scenes images that can be used across websites and social media.”

The creation of trueNorth Studio followed a major turning point in Anne’s personal life.

“I left after the death of my brother, who I had looked after for 17 years,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘This is not a dress rehearsal.’

“I was rebuilding after a divorce, my brother had passed away and my children had become adults. It made me reflect on the experience I had accumulated through more than four decades in sales, including 26 years working live on television.

“There are no second chances in that environment. You need to perform under pressure and deliver results every time.

“For years I had been helping other people sell their products and brands. Eventually I realised those same skills could be used to help businesses promote themselves.”

Anne says her reputation has always been built on trust and authenticity, principles she continues to follow today.

“My whole ethos is integrity. It is selling with integrity,” she said. “I have always believed that successful sales come from being honest, ethical and genuine. Without that, longevity in the profession is very difficult.

“One of the things I enjoy most is discovering what makes each business unique. Every client is different. When people reconnect with the passion they have for their business, it often transforms the way they talk about it.”

For Anne, strong messaging remains central to business success. “When the message is clear, the decision is easy.”