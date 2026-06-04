Workplace Safety Specialists Urge Businesses to Take LEV Maintenance More Seriously

ELLESMERE PORT, UK, June 4, 2026 – Employers across the manufacturing and industrial sectors are being encouraged to review how they manage Local Exhaust Ventilation (LEV) systems, as workplace air quality experts warn that inadequate maintenance could leave workers exposed to harmful airborne contaminants. Specialists say LEV testing should be viewed as an important health and safety measure rather than simply a regulatory requirement.

Industry experts at Pennaire Filtration report that many organisations are still not maintaining their LEV systems to the required standard, despite legal obligations aimed at safeguarding employees from hazardous dust, fumes and other airborne pollutants.

LEV systems play a vital role in a range of industries, including manufacturing, welding, woodworking, pharmaceuticals and construction, where they are designed to capture and remove potentially harmful particles before they are breathed in by workers.

Under COSHH regulations, employers must ensure LEV systems undergo a thorough examination and test at least every 14 months, are properly maintained and have accurate records available.

Despite these requirements, Pennaire Filtration says some businesses continue to neglect routine maintenance and fail to address issues highlighted during previous inspections.

“The biggest mistakes we see are poor maintenance, systems not being used correctly and businesses failing to act on recommendations from previous reports,” said Ollie Brown, Installations and LEV Service Engineer at Pennaire Filtration.

“In some cases, companies still view LEV testing as a compliance exercise rather than understanding the wider health, safety, and operational risks involved.”

According to the company, uncontrolled exposure to dust and fumes can contribute to a range of serious long-term health problems, including occupational asthma, respiratory illnesses and skin conditions.

“Without regular testing, systems can deteriorate over time. Blocked filters, worn fans, or duct leaks can all reduce effectiveness and increase exposure to harmful substances,” Ollie added.

“They’re not small risks. If an LEV system isn’t working properly, employees can be exposed to contaminants every single day without realising the long-term impact it may have on their health.”

Pennaire Filtration also points out that a successful inspection result does not automatically guarantee that workers are fully protected.

“A system might technically pass, but if it’s poorly positioned or not suited to the task being carried out, workers can still be exposed,” Ollie explained.

“That’s why businesses need practical advice and ongoing support, not simply a pass-or-fail certificate.”

The company says a comprehensive LEV report should provide airflow measurements, assessments of system condition, clear pass or fail outcomes and practical guidance on improving performance and workplace safety.

Companies that fail to meet compliance requirements could face enforcement action, financial penalties, reputational harm and potential compensation claims if employees develop illnesses linked to workplace exposure.

Pennaire Filtration is encouraging employers to adopt a more proactive approach to workplace air quality, particularly as occupational health remains a growing focus across UK industry.

“The companies that truly understand LEV testing see it as an investment in protecting their workforce, reducing downtime, and improving operational efficiency,” Ollie said.

“It’s about creating safer workplaces and preventing avoidable health risks before they become serious problems.”

For more information about LEV testing and filtration services, visit Pennaire Filtration.