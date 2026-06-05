Oxfordshire Lord-Lieutenant Tours LTi Metaltech’s Manufacturing Operations in Abingdon

ABINGDON, UK, June 5, 2026 – LTi Metaltech recently welcomed His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Mrs Marjorie Glasgow BEM, together with Deputy Lieutenant Mr Mark Beard DL, to its Milton Park facility in Abingdon. The visit focused on the role advanced manufacturing businesses play in supporting key UK industries, while highlighting the expertise, innovation and skilled workforce that continue to strengthen Oxfordshire’s manufacturing sector.

Managing Director Edgar Rayner hosted the visit, offering guests an in-depth look at the company’s operations and the people behind its continued growth. During their time at the facility, Mrs Glasgow and Mr Beard met members of the leadership team, apprentices and experienced employees, while learning more about the specialist manufacturing work undertaken at the site.

Discussions throughout the visit also explored the significance of advanced manufacturing across Oxfordshire, the importance of developing the next generation of engineering professionals, and the valuable contribution local businesses make to economic growth in the region.

Speaking about the visit, Edgar Rayner said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant and Deputy Lieutenant Mark Beard to LTi Metaltech. We were pleased to showcase our business and provide an overview of the expertise and capabilities that exist within our team.”

He added: “Visits like these help raise awareness of the talented people who drive our success and demonstrate the important role manufacturing continues to play in supporting Oxfordshire’s economy.”

Mrs Glasgow commented: “I was delighted to visit LTi Metaltech and was impressed not only by the company’s achievements, but also by the strong team culture and dedication shown by its workforce.”