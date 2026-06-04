Former RAF Veteran George Downey MBE launches five-step framework to help leaders align work and life

EAST SUFFOLK, UK, June 4, 2026 – Award-winning psychotherapist and former RAF serviceman George Downey MBE has unveiled a new leadership programme designed to help professionals create greater harmony between their careers and personal lives. Through a structured five-step approach, he believes business leaders can significantly improve wellbeing and performance within just 90 days.

George, who spent two decades serving in the Royal Air Force before qualifying as a psychotherapist, developed the framework to address the growing disconnect many leaders experience between their professional responsibilities and personal identity.

Offered through his company Integra Wellbeing and Performance, the Lead From Your C.O.R.E.S programme is designed to help managers move beyond burnout and build a more sustainable, fulfilling way of leading.

“Work-life balance is essential. We still do not give it the attention it deserves as a society,” said George.

“Over 14 years of working with leaders, I repeatedly saw a mismatch between who people were at home and who they felt they had to be at work.

“Many individuals are successful in their careers but feel disconnected from their true selves. When your personal values and professional identity are aligned, the benefits are felt both in the workplace and at home.”

C.O.R.E.S stands for Clarity, Observation, Rules, Exchange and Stride.

“Clarity focuses on understanding your strengths, values, vision, mission and purpose. Observation involves becoming more aware of yourself, other people, your surroundings and the situations you face,” George explained.

“Rules looks at the standards and boundaries you operate by, both personally and professionally. It encourages people to examine whether those boundaries are serving them effectively and whether they are consistent across different areas of life.

“Exchange centres on communication and relationships. It helps people assess which relationships are beneficial, which need improvement and how communication can be strengthened. When a relationship is no longer functioning effectively, the agreement between those involved may need to be revisited.

“Stride is about setting meaningful goals, taking practical action and reflecting on the results. By understanding what works, people can repeat successful behaviours and continue progressing.”

Mental health is a deeply personal subject for George. His family has been affected by suicide on multiple occasions.

“I have lost four family members to suicide over the last 40 years,” he said.

“It was my maternal grandfather, my uncle, my father and my brother.”

The loss of his brother became a turning point as he considered life after military service.

“My brother Pat died in 2020,” George said.

“He was only 25 years old. After losing him, I decided to train as a therapist. During the final five years of my RAF career, I attended evening classes and qualified as a psychotherapist.

“In 2022, my wife Cindy and I completed a 350-mile walk from Glasgow to St Neots in Cambridgeshire to raise awareness of suicide prevention. We covered around 25 miles each day over two weeks.

“I have now been working in private practice for two years. I specialise in supporting people impacted by suicide, including those who have attempted to take their own lives and are referred to me through charitable organisations.”

George’s contribution to mental health and personal development has received national recognition. He was awarded a commendation from Her Majesty The Queen in 2022 and later received an MBE for services to personal and professional development and mental health.

For more information about George’s work and the Lead From Your C.O.R.E.S programme, visit integra-wellbeing-and-performance.co.uk.