The Fitness Group partners with Serco Leisure to deliver education and career pathways across UK leisure facilities

GLASGOW, UK. June 10th, 2026 – The Fitness Group , the UK’s leading fitness education training provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Serco Leisure, one of the UK’s leading national operators of leisure centres, destination venues and elite sporting facilities.

The partnership is focused on education, upskilling and career development, with The Fitness Group set to deliver both open courses and bespoke in-house training programmes across Serco Leisure’s network of facilities. Together, the two organisations will create clear entry pathways into the fitness industry, while supporting the ongoing professional development of staff already working within Serco Leisure’s sites.

Serco Leisure operates more than 50 facilities on behalf of local authorities, charitable trusts and Sport England, including the national sports centres at Bisham Abbey, Lilleshall and Stoke Mandeville Stadium. By bringing The Fitness Group’s industry-recognised qualifications directly into these facilities, the partnership will give new entrants and experienced fitness professionals access to high-quality training in the environments where they will eventually work.

The collaboration spans The Fitness Group’s full suite of qualifications, including Personal Training, Pilates, Group Exercise, Nutrition, and specialist CPD courses. Learners will benefit from in-person delivery at participating Serco Leisure venues, with the option to combine practical training with The Fitness Group’s online learning platform.

The long-term aim of the partnership is to raise standards across the industry and bridge the gap between fitness education and real-world application, creating a workforce that is qualified, confident and ready to deliver high-quality experiences for members and communities.

Nathan D’Rozario, Head of Business Development at The Fitness Group said: “The partnership with Serco is a significant step forward in bridging the gap between education and real-world application within our industry.

We are passionate about creating clear, accessible pathways into fitness careers and this collaboration allows us to support both new entrants and experienced professionals within a large scale operator environment.

Jamie Townsend, National Health and Fitness Manager at Serco Leisure, said: “The facilities we manage sit at the heart of local communities, and this partnership with The Fitness Group enables us to further enhance the support we provide both to our employees and the customers who use the centres we operate. By delivering high-quality training directly within these centres, we’re creating more accessible routes into the industry and supporting the continued development of our teams.

Rebecca Evans, who is also a National Health and Fitness Manager at Serco Leisure, added: “Developing skilled, knowledgeable fitness professionals is fundamental to raising standards across the sector, and this collaboration allows us to do exactly that – strengthening our workforce while continuing to deliver positive health and wellbeing outcomes for communities across the UK.”

The Fitness Group continues to invest in strategic partnerships that strengthen the link between fitness education and the operators shaping the industry, with the Serco Leisure collaboration marking a significant milestone in that mission.