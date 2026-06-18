Signature Clinic Expert Dr Mohamed Abdelhady Shares Everything You Need to Know About Blepharoplasty

Blepharoplasty, commonly known as eyelid surgery, is one of the most popular facial aesthetic procedures, helping patients achieve a fresher, more youthful appearance around the eyes. According to research Blepharoplasty is the common treatment globally * and there has been a 15% increase in Blepharoplasty procedures reported by Signature Clinic in the UK in 2026.

Whether addressing drooping upper eyelids or under-eye bags, the procedure can have both cosmetic and functional benefits. Dr Mohamed Abdelhady from Signature Clinic shares his top 10 tips for anyone considering this transformative treatment, including how recent weight loss trends may impact the eye area.

1. Understand What Blepharoplasty Can Treat

Blepharoplasty can address sagging upper eyelids, excess skin, puffiness, and under-eye bags. In some cases, it can also improve vision if drooping eyelids are obstructing sight.

2. It’s Not Just About Ageing

While many associate eyelid surgery with ageing, younger patients may also benefit due to genetics, which can cause puffiness or hooded eyelids early in life.

3. Rapid Weight Loss Can Affect the Eye Area

“With the rise in medications such as Mounjaro, we’re seeing more patients with facial volume loss, particularly around the eyes,” explains Dr Mohamed. “This can lead to a more hollow or tired appearance, sometimes making patients consider procedures like blepharoplasty or complementary treatments.”

4. Choose an Experienced Surgeon

Selecting a qualified and experienced surgeon is essential. Look for someone with a strong track record in facial aesthetics and a focus on natural-looking results, and is GMC registered.

5. Natural Results Should Be the Goal

“The aim is always to enhance, not change,” says Dr Mohamed. “A well-performed blepharoplasty should leave you looking refreshed, not different.”

6. Understand the Procedure

Blepharoplasty is typically performed under local anaesthetic with sedation or general anaesthetic, depending on the case. Incisions are carefully placed to minimise visible scarring.

7. Recovery Is Relatively Quick

Most patients can return to normal daily activities within 7–10 days, although some swelling and bruising may persist for a few weeks.

8. Results Can Be Long-Lasting

While the natural ageing process continues, results from blepharoplasty can last many years, making it a worthwhile long-term investment for many patients.

9. It Can Be Combined with Other Treatments

Blepharoplasty is often combined with other procedures such as brow lifts or non-surgical treatments to address volume loss, especially in patients who have experienced significant weight loss.

10. A Personalised Approach Is Key

“No two patients are the same,” adds Dr Mohamed. “Understanding individual goals—including factors like weight loss, skin quality and facial structure—and tailoring the treatment plan is essential to achieving the best outcome.”

About Dr Mohamed Abdelhady

Dr Mohamed Abdelhady is a highly experienced cosmetic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon at Dr Mohamed Abdelhady is a highly experienced cosmetic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon at Signature Clinic . He completed his residency and fellowship at Dar Al Shefa Hospital in Cairo, one of the region’s leading specialised hospitals. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and artistic eye, Dr Mohamed specialises in facial rejuvenation, body contouring and aesthetic breast surgery, with a particular focus on minimally invasive techniques that deliver natural, balanced results. He works closely with each patient to understand their goals and achieve outcomes tailored to their individual needs.

All services are delivered under one roof, combining medical expertise with a patient-first approach. Clinics operate seven days a week, ensuring accessibility and continuity of care for patients across the UK.

Signature Clinic is the largest cosmetic surgery provider in the UK with clinics in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff and London – treating people over seven days a week offering a broad range of availability to suit all patients.