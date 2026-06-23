Wellth and Wild Launch New Wellness Workshops

WORCESTER, UK. June 23rd, 2026 – Natural health specialists – Natural health specialists Wellth and Wild , run by partners Jules Morgan and Noel Williams, are launching a series of wellness workshops designed to educate and empower the community on natural health practices.

These interactive sessions will cover topics such as herbal medicine basics, nutrition for wellbeing, and lifestyle strategies to support holistic healing.

The sessions will take place at the company base at The Fold, near Worcester, where the business boasts a thriving shop, alongside its growing on-line presence.

As well as the new wellness workshops, the pair are currently cultivating a range of organically-grown herbs, soon to be available in-store, allowing customers direct access to the freshest natural remedies.

“Wellth & Wild is more than just a shop,” said Jules. “It is a holistic health hub – a welcoming space where anyone curious about herbal medicine or supplements can drop in and ask questions without hesitation.

“Visitors receive personalised advice tailored to their unique health journey.”

So successful has the business been that it was recently handed the Best Impact Award by business growth specialist Big Business Entrepreneurs: “This accolade recognises our outstanding contribution to holistic health and sustainable natural wellness,” said Noel.

“We are overjoyed by this recognition, which affirms our mission to make a meaningful difference in people’s wellbeing through traditional herbal remedies combined with modern nutritional expertise. “

Jules and Noel set up Wellth and Wild after studying at Birmingham’s College of Neuropathic Medicine – Jules as a natural nutritionalist and Noel as a herbal apothecary.

“We were individual practitioners and occasionally, with the client’s permission, we would do a cross-over,” said Noel. “We started working together more and found we were getting a lot of good results together, from both a nutritional perspective and a herbal perspective – then we started thinking about getting a shop.”

“We felt we wanted our own clinic space and that would be a lot easier, to have a shop and to have a small supplement area at the front,” said Jules.

They visited The Fold on the advice of a friend and fell in love with the place: “We got speaking at to a studio holder and said what we did – herbal medicine and nutritional therapy – and they said ‘Oh, I think the owner is looking for a herbal apothecary’.

“And then a studio was also becoming available. We felt as though the universe was becoming aligned in this coming about.”

With help from a designer friend, Wellth and Wild was born. “We knew it needed to be half retail and half workspace, with a sink and a kitchen area in as well for making the remedies, so it really works,” said Jules, while Noel added: “It is definitely a studio shop but you would think it was a lot larger when you go inside.

“When anyone walks into the shop, there are two things they say. One is ‘Ooh, it smells nice’ and the other is ‘Isn’t it lovely in here?’.

“The community there is fantastic. There are so many other practitioners doing yoga, sound baths, Pilates, crystals, jewellery and pottery. Everybody, from the owners of the farm to the customers that frequent the place, to the studio holders and everyone in between have all been massively supportive.”

“We feel blessed to be there,” said Jules. “I don’t think it would have been quite the same if we had been in the high street. The footfall is a lot less but the amount of people coming in and actually buying, I feel, is a lot more.

“It just feels like the right setting. It is all aligned with our values.”

The Wellth and Wild brand was chosen to underline the couple’s values: “Even the logo reinforces that,” said Noel.

“A seed growing out of the ground, it was the sister of one of the other studio holders who designed it for us.