KENT, UK. June 23rd, 2026 – As World Wellbeing Week takes place this June, leading hemorrhoid treatment provider – As World Wellbeing Week takes place this June, leading hemorrhoid treatment provider eXroid is encouraging people to prioritise both their physical and emotional wellbeing by paying attention to symptoms, speaking openly about health concerns and seeking support when something doesn’t feel right.

The awareness campaign highlights the connection between health, confidence and quality of life, while encouraging more open conversations around intimate health conditions that many people continue to suffer with in silence.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock, Medical Director at eXroid, said: “Good wellbeing is about far more than simply feeling physically healthy. Confidence, comfort and emotional wellbeing all play an important role in helping people enjoy everyday activities, maintain relationships and live life to the fullest.

“However, embarrassment remains a major barrier preventing many people from seeking help for intimate health concerns. Men in particular are often reluctant to discuss symptoms, delaying support that could improve their comfort and wellbeing.”

The campaign aligns with World Wellbeing Week, which focuses on the importance of looking after every aspect of health. Physical symptoms can often affect confidence, stress levels and emotional wellbeing, making early intervention an important part of maintaining overall quality of life.

Dr Mark Hudson-Peacock, added: “Many people continue to live with symptoms that affect their confidence, comfort and quality of life because they feel embarrassed to talk about them. World Wellbeing Week provides a valuable opportunity to encourage more open conversations around health. Seeking support early can help people regain confidence and improve their overall wellbeing.”

eXroid provides a non-surgical treatment for internal haemorrhoids, offering an alternative to hospital surgery without admission, significant post-operative pain or prolonged recovery. The procedure is designed to offer a discreet treatment option for patients before symptoms worsen.

Many people delay treatment because they believe surgery is their only option. eXroid aims to change that by offering a non-invasive electrotherapy procedure suitable for all four grades of internal haemorrhoids.

The company is supported by published clinical evidence and recognised by NICE under IPG525. eXroid Technology Ltd is also EU MDR certified, its UK clinical service is rated Outstanding by the CQC, and the company is a recipient of The King’s Award for Innovation.

With more than 5 million people in the UK estimated to suffer from haemorrhoids each year, eXroid is encouraging people to prioritise both their physical and emotional wellbeing, highlighting how simple lifestyle habits such as regular walking can play a positive role in supporting both.