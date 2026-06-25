EAST SUSSEX, UK. June 25th, 2026 – As the UK sizzles in a new heatwave this week, families are being advised that spuds could be the secret to making considerable money savings when it comes to food shopping.

The household potato is a hot weather wonder that can be used to slash food costs, boost picnics, glow up your beauty routine and salve sunburn – but it all starts with storing your spuds right.

Unlike the old-fashioned advice to keep the kitchen staple hidden in a dark cupboard, the latest scientific guidance shows spuds are actually best stored in the fridge. This extends their shelf life for up to three times longer and means less waste. This is guidance, that 80% of people aren’t aware of*.

The warmer weather sees fresh foods spoil faster, with the typical family throwing away 30 per cent more in summer than during the winter months. This means that keeping your potatoes properly chilled can save an average of £25 over the summer months alone.

Consumers are also being urged to check that their fridge is at the right temperature, with settings between 3°C and 5°C the optimum for prolonging food shelf life and preventing bacterial growth. Most fridges it seems are set at around two degrees too high.

Molly Borys, from the UK’s number one fresh potato brand Albert Bartlett said: “The potato isn’t just a wonder food, it’s the answer to plenty of summer’s dilemmas. Store it right and you’ve got an instant helper on hand to get you through the hottest days.

“It’s vital that shoppers know about the new expert storage advice so they can prolong the life of their potatoes and save money and food wastage.”

Consumer expert, Kate Hardcastle MBE, adds: “ When household budgets are under pressure, consumers often assume saving money means making big sacrifices. In reality, some of the most effective savings come from getting more value out of the everyday essentials already in our homes.

“Potatoes are one of the UK’s most affordable and versatile foods, yet millions are still thrown away unnecessarily. A simple change in how we store and use them can help families waste less, spend less and make their food budgets work harder during the summer months.”

Albert Bartlett has also come up with alternative ways that potatoes can be useful for families, other than nutritionally. The experts have said that the vegetable can be used to salve sunburn, brighten undereyes, polish shoes and prevent glasses and goggles from fogging.

Potatoes can also be frozen to be used as ice packs, and then used to keep pack lunches fresh. Lastly, they can be used to pot root cuttings to encourage plants to grow.